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THIS star kid has rejected stardom, loves to live in villages, is satisfied with meagre salary, not Aryan Khan or Ahaan Pandey, he is...

Who's the starkid that isn't interested in the film industry at all. Instead of following his dad into Bollywood, he is carving out a place for himself in fashion design, starting from the ground up. Read further to know who's the young starkid we are talking about.

By: Vaishnavi Tripathi  |  Published: April 22, 2026 4:04 PM IST

THIS star kid has rejected stardom, loves to live in villages, is satisfied with meagre salary, not Aryan Khan or Ahaan Pandey, he is...

He’s definitely not in it for quick fame or big paychecks. On a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay mentioned Aarav currently makes just Rs 4,500 for his work. He’s traveling all over India, big cities, small villages, studying traditional fabrics, learning about different prints, getting to know the roots of the craft. Akshay supports his choice, saying, “Why not? He’s working, traveling, learning about fashion and different prints.”

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Focused and Grounded Like His Dad

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In a lot of ways, father and son are pretty similar. They both take health and fitness seriously and throw themselves fully into what they’re doing. Akshay spent his early twenties doing stunts on set, but Aarav’s now deep into design, technology, and never misses a chance to win a debate at the dinner table. When Aarav turned 23, Akshay joked on social media that he feels like the “proud sidekick” in his son’s story now.

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Akshay’s Take on Parenting

When it comes to parenting, Akshay likes to keep it simple. He doesn’t lecture or set a bunch of rules. There’s just one big one for Aarav: don’t hurt anyone, ever. Everything else, Aarav figures out on his own.

Aarav moved to London at 15 and has kept himself mostly out of the spotlight. He’s known for keeping things real and, just like his dad, he’s no stranger to martial arts, he holds a black belt in both Kudo and Goju Ryu Karate.

So while Akshay still owns the box office, Aarav is quietly putting together his own story, one step—and one stitch, at a time.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

A media student who likes to write on a variety of subjects, topics, and issues. You'll always find me having opinions about culture, cinema, and entertainment.
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