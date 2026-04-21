This Week's OTT Releases (April 20-26, 2026): Sold Out On You, Filing for Love and other Korean dramas to watch on Disney +, HBO Max

K-dramas are constantly hitting the charts; fans love watching them, and the industry keeps making banger after banger. This week is no different for the OTT releases; there's an exciting lineup waiting ahead for all fans to have a great weekend. Grab your drinks and snacks and binge your weekend away with all the latest gems. Here 's the list for you.