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This Week's OTT Releases (April 20-26, 2026): Sold Out On You, Filing for Love and other Korean dramas to watch on Disney +, HBO Max

K-dramas are constantly hitting the charts; fans love watching them, and the industry keeps making banger after banger. This week is no different for the OTT releases; there's an exciting lineup waiting ahead for all fans to have a great weekend. Grab your drinks and snacks and binge your weekend away with all the latest gems. Here 's the list for you.

By: Vaishnavi Tripathi  |  Published: April 21, 2026 1:45 PM IST

This Week's OTT Releases (April 20-26, 2026): Sold Out On You, Filing for Love and other Korean dramas to watch on Disney +, HBO Max
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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

A media student who likes to write on a variety of subjects, topics, and issues. You'll always find me having opinions about culture, cinema, and entertainment.
Tags Actress Iu Disney Entertainment News Hbo Max Kdramas Korean Dramas Kpop Ott Releases