Tisca Chopra GRIEVES mother Pammi Arora’s death; Anupam Kher and Lara Dutta offer condolences

Tisca Chopra put out a post on Instagram to share her thoughts on her mother's personality and the warmth she infused in everyone's lives. The actress also delved deeper into the crucial lessons she learned form her mother.

Actress Tisca Chopra's mother Pammi Arora breathed her last on March 7. The actress took to her Instagram account on March 11 to share the heartbreaking news. She posted a string of photos with her parents and daughter along with an emotional note. The actress mentioned in the post that those who knew her mother adored her because she was very simple. Seriousness never stood much of a chance in her mother's company.

What did Tisca Chopra's Instagram post include?

Tisca posted, "On the 7th of March, we said goodbye to my mother, Pammi Arora. Those who knew her loved her, instantly, completely. And the reason was very simple, she was so very light of being. Seriousness never stood much of a chance in her company. If a problem appeared, she had a two-word philosophy ready, 'Mitti pao'. Move on. Life was too lively to sit around nursing grievances. Mum had a smile that resembled the moon peeping through clouds. Nothing lingered too long in her mind, it was always jest over judgement".

The actress also stressed on the crucial lessons she learned from her mother. "From her I learnt one of the most useful life lessons anyone ever gave me, 'You already have a 'no' in your pocket. Now go out and get a 'yes''. It was classic Pammi Arora, practical optimism with a twinkle in the eye. She also gave me something else that shaped my entire life: the artistic gene. The instinct to perform, to tell stories, to lean toward colour and expression rather than grey routine," the post further read.

Tisca also mentioned that to many children her mother would be remembered as the teacher who s childlike as them. "That, and a zest for living that I hope, with all my heart, will travel onward to Tara. To the outside world she was 'Arora Ma'am'. To generations of children she was the teacher who was somehow almost as childlike as them. She made school feel lighter, softer and more like home. Many of them later returned as parents themselves, proudly bringing their own children to the same teacher who had once loved them. A very rare legacy. At home she was gentle yet stubborn when it mattered. Cancer and a broken hip came, and she refused to bow. Even in the ICU, her Punjabi shoulders bobbed up and down to the beats of a song".

Film fraternity offers condolences

Soon after Tisca Chopra shared the post, several celebrities expressed their condolences in the comments section. Lara Dutta's post read, "lara dutta My deepest condolences Tisc!" Anupam Kher too shared a message, "So sorry for your loss." Actress Shweta Kawatra's post read, "Beautiful Pammi aunty"

