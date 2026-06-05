TN CM Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ footage LEAK lands six in custody, as CBFC delay holds up release

Read further on how Cyber Crime Wing is tracing the source of 'Jana Nayagan' leak as certification delay continues.

TN CM Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ footage LEAK lands six in custody, as CBFC delay holds up release

A few weeks back, the Tamil film industry got hit with a jolt: unfinished clips from Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, started popping up all over social media way before the movie’s official release. Suddenly, the hype turned sour. The Cyber Crime Wing didn’t wait around. They’ve already arrested six people for sharing the leaked footage on WhatsApp groups and social networks. Officers say these individuals were tracked down as soon as the clips spread, and they’ve seized their phones and devices as evidence.

Leak Shocks Industry Before Release

This is part of a much larger crackdown on piracy. Investigators are digging deep now, following digital trails and sifting through conversations to figure out who first leaked the clips and just how many others played a role in spreading them. It’s not just about chasing after people forwarding videos to friends. Forensics teams are poring over call logs, social media activity, and every bit of data linked to the suspects. The main aim is to find out where the leak started and to name everyone involved. There’s a strong sense more names will come up as the investigation moves forward.

What Charges Are They Facing?

Legally, this isn’t a slap on the wrist. The accused are facing tough charges under the Copyright Act and the Information Technology Act, with real consequences for anyone caught distributing copyrighted material without permission. Producers have made it clear: share or host pirated Jana Nayagan clips, and you’ll face legal trouble. They’re done being lenient about leaks.

Why The Leak Hits Harder This Time

This time, the damage stings a little more. Jana Nayagan is a headline-grabber, not just another big-budget movie, but the one billed as Vijay’s swan song before he jumps into full-time politics. That’s fueled huge anticipation, and fans have been waiting for this. Having clips leak early isn’t just a financial blow; it threatens to spoil a film that’s become something of an event.

Certification Delay Adds To The Chaos

Of course, the chaos isn’t limited to piracy. The movie’s release is already tangled up with a delay in certification. The Central Board of Film Certification hasn’t cleared it yet, citing concerns about how the armed forces are portrayed and religious sensitivities. It’s now with a revising committee. Producer Venkat K Narayana has said he’s hopeful for a decision soon but nothing is official, so the release date remains up in the air.

Release Date Rumors - June Or Not?

Meanwhile, online rumors are flying. Ticketing sites briefly suggested a June release, fans speculated it might coincide with Vijay’s birthday on June 22, but the team hasn’t confirmed anything. So right now, people are stuck waiting, checking for news that the CBFC has given a green light, and keeping fingers crossed for a leak-free premiere.

The Jana Nayagan leak is just the latest in a string of high-profile piracy cases plaguing Tamil cinema. With digital forensics now routine, officials are making it clear: they’re coming for everyone involved, from the original uploader to the last person in the chain. Six arrests could be just the beginning.

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