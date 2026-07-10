Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan ARRIVE in Mumbai ahead of The Odyssey's India premiere; fans can't keep calm

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon arrive in Mumbai ahead of The Odyssey's India premiere. Here's how fans reacted to Tom Holland's visit and everything to know about the IMAX epic releasing on July 17.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will hit the theatres on July 17. Interestingly, it will be his first-ever film to premiere in India. Now, ahead of the release, the director, along with Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Matt Damon, has landed in Mumbai's Kalina airport as part of their global tour.

Tom Holland snapped at Kalina airport

Tom Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man in the movie of the same name, landed in India. He was snapped at Mumbai's Kalina airport. In the viral video, he can be seen leaving the venue in a car. However, his face wasn't visible.

Christopher Nolan and his wife to accompany Tom and Matt

Christopher Nolan and his producer wife Emma Thomas also accompanied lead stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland, who play Odysseus and his son Telemachus in the epic saga. The filmmakers and Universal Pictures International have designated Mumbai as an official stop on The Odyssey's global premiere tour, placing Mumbai alongside London, Paris and New York.

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The Odyssey India premiere to be held in Mumbai

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The Indian premiere will be held at PVR Icon IMAX: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.

About The Odyssey

Other than Damon and Holland, the film also features Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Nolan and Emma for their company, Syncopy. Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey brings Homer's foundational saga of Odysseus's decade-long voyage home after the fall of Troy to IMAX screens worldwide.

How did fans react to Tom Holland's Mumbai tour

The excitement around Christopher Nolan’s latest ambitious project has only grown since the announcement of its star-studded cast and groundbreaking IMAX filming. For Indian fans, having the global premiere tour include Mumbai feels like a special nod to the country’s massive love for cinema and big-screen spectacles. Tom Holland’s surprise arrival has only added to the buzz, with fans flooding social media hoping for a public appearance or interaction during the event.

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The film is already generating huge curiosity because it marks the first time a feature has been shot entirely on IMAX cameras, promising a visually stunning experience unlike anything seen before. With a tale pulled from one of literature’s biggest epics, The Odyssey is really expected to mix jaw dropping action, real emotional resonance, and Nolan’s own kind of layered, intricate narrative. As the countdown to July 17 starts, a lot of eyes are on whether this modern retelling of Homer’s classic will land well with audiences worldwide, and especially right here in India, where the buzz is at an all time high.

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