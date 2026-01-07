Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: World's biggest EDM festival to be held in Asia for FIRST time; dates and venue confirmed

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: World's biggest EDM festival to happen first time in Asia this year. Read on for more details.

Tomorrowland is one of the popular electronic dance music festivals, which is currently trending online. Why? Recently, the organisers confirmed plans for its Asia edition in Thailand. After the announcement, people are quite excited to know the details of the event, including dates, location and ticket access. The confirmation of the details is the primary reason why there is a high search rate across places, especially Thailand. Tomorrowland has previously been accessible through long-haul travel to Europe or limited international spin-offs. The Thailand edition this time will be the first time the festival will be staged at full scale in the region.

When and where will Tomorrowland be held?

Thailand will see a 3-day festival. It will begin in Pattaya from December 11 to 13, which marks its most significant expansion into the Asian market to date. The program will be at Wisdom Valley, which is a large site in Chonburi province that is capable of hosting high-capacity international events.

Organisers have hinted that the Pattaya event is expected to have over 50,000 attendees per day, which will mark the largest music festival in Southeast Asia. Unlike the Belgium edition, the Thailand edition will not offer on-site camping, with attendees staying across Pattaya’s hotel and resort network. Shuttle service is expected to key accommodation areas with the venue.

The decision of Tomorrowland to enter Asia follows the country’s recent track record of hosting large international concerts and festivals. Industry observers said that the decision aligns with Thailand’s broader efforts to position itself. The Thai edition is expected to maintain its signature production format. This includes multiple themed stages, large-scale visual installations, with Belgian production teams working alongside local partners.

About Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland is a large-scale annual electronic dance music festival held in Boom, Antwerp, Belgium. The first edition was held in 2005. The idea of the event was conceived by brothers Manu and Michiel Beers in 2004. Over the decades, Tomorrowland became one of the best-known music festivals in the world. Notably, it gives employment to 80 people year-round for the organisation. Tomorrowland voted five times in a row to win the best musical events of the year. Its success has led to the creation of spin-offs. In 2012, Tomorrowland won the best major festival. In 2019 and 2020, it won Best Festival. Tomorrowland won the Red Bull Elektropedia Awards from 2011 to 2013. In 2014, it also won Best overseas festival.

