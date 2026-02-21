Toxic: Yash’s clean-shaven avatar sparks dual role buzz, makers call it 'Ticket to hell'

Toxic's teaser got a tremendous response from the audience. Yash's bearded look in the film was revealed as Raya, which was very much liked by the audience. Now, the new clean-shaven look of the superstar is going viral on social media.

Superstar Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, has once again come to the center of discussion. The makers of the film recently released its new poster, in which Yash is seen in a completely different style. In this poster, his clean-shaven look has come out, which has surprised the fans. In this new avatar, he will be seen in a character named Ticket. The special thing is that this is Yash's second look in the film, which indicates that he can have a double role in the film. The new poster of the film has piqued the interest of the audience.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Fans are excited for Yash's much-awaited film

Earlier, Yash's bearded look in the film was revealed as Raya, which was very much liked by the audience. His videos and photos have been going viral on social media. Now, after the clean-shave look has come out, the discussion among the fans has intensified once again. His different look in the teaser had already caught the attention of the audience, and now the excitement about the film has increased after the new poster came out.

All about Toxic teaser

The film's teaser got a tremendous response from the audience. The teaser has already trended on YouTube in 9 countries, including India, which shows its global popularity. The teaser is about 1 minute and 56 seconds, but in such a short time, it has made the audience think about the story of the film. Fans are closely analyzing every scene of the teaser and trying to know whether the story of the film will be shown at different times or if there is a special connection between the two characters. The teaser of the film has created a huge buzz among the audience.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Toxic’s teaser worldwide impact

The impact of the film Toxic is not only limited to India, but it is also seen in foreign countries. It is being loved by Tamil audiences in Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Malaysia. It is also trending in countries like Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bangladesh, and Bahrain among Hindi-speaking audiences. This has been the case in many parts of India, too. Notably, the teaser garnered around 197 million views within 24 hours, which is a big indication of its popularity.

All about Toxic

Toxic is written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is scheduled to be released in India and abroad.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more