Trisha Krishnan VIRAL video: Actress chooses divine celebration at Tirupati temple on 43rd birthday amid election buzz

Star Trisha Krishnan ensured all eyes were on her as she celebrated her birthday spiritually during her recent visit to the popular Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. The actress visited the temple to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on the special occasion. Within minutes, several videos and photos from her visit went viral on social media.
ஏழுமலையானே ??
திருப்பதியில் நடிகை த்ரிஷா சாமி தரிசனம்..!#Trisha #ElectionResults #JudgementDay #Election2026 pic.twitter.com/gPQVOnlz7H
— Priyan - சண்முகபிரியன் சிவலிங்கம் (@Priyan_reports) May 4, 2026