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Trisha Krishnan VIRAL video: Actress chooses divine celebration at Tirupati temple on 43rd birthday amid election buzz

Trisha Krishnan looked stunning as she greeted everyone at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati on her birthday.

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By: Divya Pal | Published: May 4, 2026 11:33 AM IST
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Star Trisha Krishnan ensured all eyes were on her as she celebrated her birthday spiritually during her recent visit to the popular Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. The actress visited the temple to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on the special occasion. Within minutes, several videos and photos from her visit went viral on social media.

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Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

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