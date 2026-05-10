Trisha Krishnan’s priceless smile wins hearts at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony [Viral Video]

Trisha Krishnan made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived for the swearing-in ceremony of her rumoured boyfriend Vijay as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The ceremony will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Trisha Krishnan’s priceless smile wins hearts at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony [Viral Video]

Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium was buzzing with energy on May 10. Reason? Thousands of fans and supporters arrived in huge numbers to witness a historic moment - Thalapathy Vijay taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The grand swearing-in ceremony began at 10 AM amid tight security arrangements at the venue. What added to the excitement was actress Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay. Popular actress was also seeen arriving at the stadium. She looked happy as she made her way in for the much-awaited ceremony.

Trisha Krishnan arrives in style

Earlier today, Trisha was spotted as she left her residence in Chennai. When reporters asked her about the importance of the occasion, she said, "Thank you, looking forward". Later, she headed to the venue. At the ceremony, the actress looked gorgeous in an icy blue silk saree which was paired with a gold-embroidered blouse. She finished her look by adorning her hair with jasmine flowers and opted for a diamond jewellery set. Her happiness, her glow and her flawless appearance looked flawless. Vijay’s parents too couldn't contain their happiness at the milestone. Director SA Chandrasekhar too said that he was looking forward to witnessing his son take oath as Chief Minister. Vijay’s mother Shoba Chandrasekhar was quick to call the occasion extremely emotional as it coincides with Mother’s Day.

Trisha Krishnan’s rumoured relationship

In February this year, Vijay’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam made headlines for filing for divorce. Sangeeta - who had been married to Vijay for close to three decades - had cited infidelity and alleged he had an affair with an unnamed actress. A few days later, in March, Vijay and Trisha wore matching outfits as they attended a wedding reception in Chennai. Many believed this was sufficient to confirm speculation that they were dating. For the unversed, neither Vijay nor Trisha has confirmed their relationship publicly. Director R Parthiban and actor-director Samuthirakani had earlier mentioned that this relationship would hurt Vijay’s political chances. Amid rumours that Trisha was planning to quit the showbiz industry, she wrote, “Apparently I've quit films, married a rich business man and I'm raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today's fiction quota?”

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