Turkish actress Hande Erçel's VIRAL video reveals she was filming Shah Rukh Khan during...; her reaction will leave you...: 'I was just...'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan had recently attended the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His appearance has gone viral on social media. The superstar was also seen speaking to top Hollywood celebrities, including Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown, and Lee Jung-jae, among several others. However, there is one clip that has drawn everyone's attention. But why? Read on to find out.

What does Shah Rukh Khan's VIRAL video show?

The viral video features Turkish actress Hande Erçel comfortably seated in the audience. As she enjoys the awards ceremony she also records a moment on her phone. This has Shah Rukh sharing the stage with Egyptian actress Amina Khalil. Within minutes, the viral clip was shared across SRK fan pages and several other social media platforms. Many feel Erçel was “secretly” shooting the Bollywood superstar on her phone, and referred to her as a “total fangirl.”

Hande Erçel's VIRAL reaction reveals...

Amid massive speculation, Hande Erçel has reacted to the viral video. According to reports, she never filmed Shah Rukh Khan. Going by the clarification attributed to Hande Erçel, she was just recording her friend Amina, and not Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Amina was also on the stage. who was on stage at the time. She has also rejected claims of being Shah Rukh Khan fan and requested netizens to stop spreading false information.

"Who is this uncle? I was just filming my friend Amina Khalil, I am not his fan. Please stop spreading false information," she had reportedly written in her Instagram story.

Hande Erçel’s Instagram story is...

Going by the recent update, the story in which she had allegedly clarified is currently not available on Hande Erçel’s Instagram profile. The actress hasn't confirmed if she had posted the story and later removed it. But fans have been quick to call it fake and feel it is an attempt to defame Shah Rukh.

If reports are to be believed, Hande Erçel has expressed interest in working for Indian cinema, particularly Bollywood and appreciated it too.

What is Shah Rukh Khan busy with?

Shah Rukh Khan’s next onscreen spectacle, King, is reportedly getting released on Christmas 2026. His last two films - Pathaan and Jawan - were massively popular. Hence, anticipation about his upcoming film which is directed by Siddharth Anand, is high too. Interestingly, King was initially roped in for a cameo role with Suhana being the lead role.

