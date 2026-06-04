TVF’s Gram Chikitsalay season 2 STREAMS June 23 on Prime Video: Plot, cast and everything else

Read further on Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT release date, cast, and plot as Amol Parashar returns on Prime Video June 23.

TVF’s Gram Chikitsalay season 2 STREAMS June 23 on Prime Video: Plot, cast and everything else

TVF’s laid back, slice-of-life show is back with more laughs, warmth, and hard truths about village healthcare. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 premieres June 23, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.

The first season slipped quietly onto the scene and found its audience with a sharp mix of humor and honest takes on rural medicine. Now, Amol Parashar is back as Dr Prabhat, joined again by Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Garima Vikrant Singh. This season, Dinesh Lal Yadav jumps in too. Lalitam Tiwari directs, with writing from Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, and The Viral Fever keeps producing.

What Happens in Season 2

The story doesn’t waste time, Season 2 picks up right back in Bhathkandi. Dr Prabhat is still trying to breathe life into a health center that’s barely holding together. Villagers are slowly starting to trust him, but fresh headaches keep rolling in. Running a rural clinic? It’s never just about medicine. You’re always up against red tape, old habits, and that messy gap between how cities imagine “development” and how villages actually live.

How It’s Different from Panchayat

Gram Chikitsalay isn’t just Panchayat in a lab coat. Both are village stories from TVF, sure, but Panchayat follows politics and city guys stuck in local government. Gram Chikitsalay digs into healthcare, expired pills, empty staff rooms, and a doctor figuring out that having degrees doesn’t count for much when your patient won’t listen. You get the same warmth and dry humor, but the problems are different.

The Makers on Season 2’s Focus

Director Lalitam Tiwari never wanted just a comedy. “Since Season 1, we wanted to show real village life,” he said. “This time, we’re digging even deeper, what medicine means to communities, the bonds, and the grit you only see out here.” Manish Menghani from Prime Video India thinks viewers are craving something beyond stories set in cities. “Gram Chikitsalay proves there’s a hunger for rural stories,” he explained. “It packs emotion, realism, and a bit of social critique and people felt that.”

Season 1 was all about Dr Prabhat, a city doctor dropped into a rundown village clinic. He ran into skeptical locals, offbeat treatments, and a whole lot of culture shock. It balanced self-discovery, awkward laughs, and the uphill battle of rural healthcare. It worked because it never got preachy, it cracked jokes and let the truth speak for itself.

TVF keeps making shows that feel real, not depressing. Gram Chikitsalay fits perfectly, it makes you laugh while talking about doctor shortages, broken trust, and why a struggling clinic matters so much to one village.

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