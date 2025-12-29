TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay stumbles and FALLS at Chennai Airport after fans...; netizens slam incident [Viral Video]

ENG हिन्दी
Security guards responded right away, escorting Vijay quickly into the car. He didn't seem to be hurt, and the problem was quickly resolved. The incident happened soon after he returned from Malaysia, the location of Jana Nayagan's audio release ceremony.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: December 29, 2025 12:07 PM IST

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay momentarily slipped and fell when he attempted to get into his car at Chennai airport late on Sunday, December 28, shortly after returning from Malaysia. The incident happened when a significant number of admirers came to greet him. A brief period of mayhem ensued outside the terminal.

Thalapathy Vijay tripped after...

After visiting Kuala Lumpur for the audio premiere of his next movie, Jana Nayagan, Vijay arrived in Chennai. Fans rushed forward to see the celebrity as he headed for the exit, overpowering the security barrier near his car. Shortly before getting inside his car, Vijay stumbled and fell.

Jana Nayagan is Vijay's last movie before...

Security guards responded right away, escorting him quickly into the car. He didn't seem to be hurt, and the problem was quickly resolved. The incident happened soon after he returned from Malaysia, the location of Jana Nayagan's audio release ceremony. The movie is Vijay's last endeavour before he completely enters the political sphere.

Minor accident reported in Vijay’s airport convoy?

Additionally, reports stated that during the disturbance, a car from Vijay's convoy was involved in a minor accident on the premises of the airport. Nevertheless, neither Vijay's team nor airport officials have formally confirmed this assertion.

Vijay's acting career


After 33 years in the film business, he just declared his retirement from acting. At the age of ten, he made his acting debut in the Tamil film Vetri, and at eighteen, he landed his first major part in Naalaiya Theerpu (1992).

Vijay announced his intention to run in the Tamil Nadu state elections and established his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, last year. As a result, he has made the decision to stop making movies once Jana Nayagan was released.

