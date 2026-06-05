TvN DROPS 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' posters: Seo in Guk, Park Ji Hyun turn office tension into romance

Read further on tvN's 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' starring Seo In Guk as the '3 NOs' boss and Park Ji Hyun as a burned-out employee and everything we know so far.

TvN DROPS 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' posters: Seo in Guk, Park Ji Hyun turn office tension into romance

TvN’s got a new rom-com coming, and honestly, it looks like just the thing for anyone tired of the usual office grind. See You At Work Tomorrow! stars Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun as two totally mismatched coworkers who somehow find themselves in the middle of an office romance. The story kicks off with Cha Ji Yoon, played by Park Ji Hyun. She’s your everyday employee, stuck in a rut with her job and just kind of coasting. But then she crosses paths with Kang Si Woo, her boss (Seo In Guk), who’s pretty much allergic to warmth.

Meet The ‘3 NOs’ Boss

Meet Kang Si Woo, the “3 NOs Man.” He’s got this reputation for never smiling, never getting close to anyone, and never apologizing. People call him the “unicorn boss who causes lovesickness,” but honestly, no one’s expecting him to suddenly be nice. He’s distant, strict, and definitely not someone you’d invite out for coffee.

The Burned-Out Employee Ready To Clock Out

Then there’s Cha Ji Yoon, who’s completely burned out. Seven years in, and her biggest claim to office fame is being the “fairy of arriving and leaving work exactly on the dot.” She doesn’t do overtime, she doesn’t chase promotions, she’s just surviving on autopilot. But there’s something about her poster that hints things are about to shift: She catches a “fever from lovesickness.” So, maybe her boring routine’s about to turn upside down.

When And Where To Watch

The drama promises to bring these two together and to show how they start breaking through each other’s walls. He’s the boss who keeps everyone at a distance. She’s the employee who’s half-checked out. When they collide, sparks fly and suddenly, both their jobs and their hearts are up in the air. So, if you like slow-burn office romances with lots of tension, banter, and moments where stoic rules crumble, this one’s for you. See You At Work Tomorrow! premieres June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN. Set your reminder, you won’t want to miss it.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

