Twisha Sharma death: Co-star Dheekshith Shetty on Twisha Sharma’s death as dowry probe continues

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Read further to know what Dheekshith Shetty and director Abhilash Reddy remember about working with Twisha.

Twisha Sharma death: Co-star Dheekshith Shetty on Twisha Sharma’s death as dowry probe continues

Twisha Sharma’s sudden death has left both the film and business communities reeling. Friends and former colleagues are still trying to wrap their heads around it, sharing memories of someone they say lived with real energy and drive, long before she stepped away from acting. She started out as Miss Pune and appeared in just two films before shaking up her life completely. After her MBA, Twisha dove into the corporate world. One of her films, the 2021 Telugu release “Mugguru Monagallu,” paired her with co-star Dheekshith Shetty.

Dheekshith Shetty, who you might recognize from “The Girlfriend” with Rashmika Mandanna—said the news blindsided him. “It’s really shocking,” he admitted. “I saw her as committed and hard-working. She genuinely cared about what she did. She was always so full of life. Hard to believe she would take her own life.”

They didn’t keep in touch after filming wrapped. “Our last conversation was four years ago. I didn’t even know she had gotten married,” Shetty recalled. He remembered Twisha telling him acting just wasn’t her thing. “Her brother served in the Army. She said showbiz wasn’t for her and that she wanted to finish her master’s degree and spend more time with her family.”

Abhilash Reddy, who directed “Mugguru Monagallu,” also remembered meeting Twisha’s family. “I met her parents at our film’s screening. Such lovely people. This news is sad and so unexpected,” he said.

Right now, the details of what happened are still unfolding. Police found Twisha dead on May 12 at her husband Samarth Singh’s home in Bhopal. Investigators have charged Samarth and his mother, Giribala Singh, with dowry harassment and encouraging suicide. Samarth disappeared shortly after Twisha’s death and is still missing. A Special Investigation Team led by Misrod ACP Rajneesh Kashyap is handling the case. The initial AIIMS Bhopal post-mortem found she died by hanging.

Samarth’s mother filed a bail plea, claiming Twisha battled drug addiction, schizophrenia, and received psychiatric treatment. The family’s petition says Twisha’s behavior changed after pregnancy, and that she once vanished for 12 hours during a trip to Delhi in April. But the police say their investigation sticks to the charges in the original FIR. “Regardless of the allegations in the bail plea, the SIT is working by the sections in the FIR,” ACP Kashyap told PTI.

Twisha’s family insists the real issue was dowry demands. Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, told NDTV the trouble started after Twisha lost her job. “That’s when the taunts began—‘How will we feed you?’ The first clear sign of trouble was on the honeymoon,” he said, calling Samarth a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Twisha and Samarth met on a dating app in 2024 and tied the knot in December 2025.

As of now, Samarth Singh hasn’t turned up. Police are still searching for him.There’s still more to this story, messages between Twisha and her mother show how deeply distressed she was in the days before her death. Right now, the SIT continues digging into the dowry harassment and suicide abetment charges. At the same time, people like Dheekshith Shetty and director Abhilash Reddy are left remembering the Twisha they knew—vibrant, headstrong, and always moving forward.

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