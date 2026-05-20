Twisha Sharma SHOCKING dowry death: Before quitting acting, she starred in two films; watch her last movie on THIS OTT platform

Former actor Twisha Sharma's sudden death has left many shocked and heartbroken. She was found dead at her home in Bhopal on May 12.

Twisha Sharma SHOCKING dowry death: Before quitting acting, she starred in two films; watch her last movie on THIS OTT platform

Former actor Twisha Sharma’s sudden death has left many in a state of shock. Twisha was found dead at her residence in Bhopal on May 12. Days later, an FIR was reportedly lodged against her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh. While the investigation in her death is underway, people who were professionally associated with her remember her as a cheerful, passionate and hardworking person.

Twisha appeared in two films

Before Twisha decided to quit films, and opted for a corporate career path, Twisha had featured in two projects. These included Hindi cybercrime thriller Zara Sambhal Kay and the Telugu comedy thriller Mugguru Monagallu, which had eventually become her final screen appearance.

How did Twisha begin her career?

Interestingly, Twisha had begun her journey in the showbiz world quite early. After being crowned Miss Pune, she took up acting. Her debut film Zara Sambhal Kay had released in 2018. It revolved around the dangerous world of cyber fraud and scammers that targeted innocent people. The suspense thriller featured Sachin Srivastava, Raghav Kumra, Manoj Trehan, Jatin Chandolia, Aashna Makkar and Twisha Sharma. Twisha's role? She essayed the role of Niaara, a member of the cyber fraud syndicate who would target people. Her character in the film surrenders to cops and confesses her involvement in the racket.

Twisha appeared in Mugguru Monagallu

Twisha was later seen in the Telugu comedy thriller Mugguru Monagallu. The film had also featured Dheekshith Shetty, Srinivasa Reddy and Vennela Rama Rao. It had released in 2021, and can currently be seen on Prime Video. The movie revolved around three men - a mute, deaf and and a blind character, who approach cops with clues linked with a series of murders. Twisha was roped in to play the role of Anjali D. She is a speech-impaired woman who falls for Dheekshith Shetty’s character. This was Twisha’s final film. According to her family members, Twisha had also worked in commercials of popular brands including Dove and L’Oreal.

Chinmayi Sripada's reacts to Twisha's death

Chinmayi's post on Twisha's death read, "Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy." She further questioned, "The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok?" Many other celebrities have also reacted to the alleged dowry death cases

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