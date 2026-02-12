Udit Narayan's FIRST wife makes SHOCKING allegations, files complaint against singer over...

Ranjhana, Udit Narayan's first wife, brought her lawyer, Karunakant Jha, with her when she filed the complaint at the police station on Tuesday. She claimed in her complaint that she was unaware that her uterus had been removed.

A video of singer Udit Narayan kissing his female fans during a performance went viral last year. The singer has now made headlines for the wrong reason once more. Ranjana Jha, his first wife, has accused him in a complaint of removing her uterus under false pretences of medical treatment without her consent. Ranjana reportedly lodged a complaint at the Women's Police Station in Supaul, Bihar, according to an NDTV report. She charged the singer's two brothers and second wife with crimes in addition to Udit Narayan.

Udit Narayan's first wife makes shocking claims

She brought her lawyer, Karunakant Jha, with her when she filed the complaint at the police station on Tuesday. She claimed in her complaint that she was unaware that her uterus had been removed and that she only learned about it after years of receiving medical care.

According to Ranjana's complaint, she married Udit on December 7, 1984, in accordance with Hindu traditions and ceremonies, and the singer relocated to Mumbai in 1985 to further his singing career. Media reports later informed her of his second marriage to Deepa Narayan. According to Ranjana, every time she asked Udit about it, he gave her a false response.

What did Ranjhana say in her complaint?

In 1996, under the guise of medical treatment, the singer's first wife claimed in her complaint that she was brought to a major hospital in Delhi, where her uterus was removed without her consent. Additionally, she stated that Deepa was present when Udit and his brothers, Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, took her to the hospital.

While talking to the media, Ranjana said, "You all know that Udit Narayan ji repeatedly makes promises but does not fulfil them. He has not done anything till now, which is why I have come to the Women's Police Station. I deserve justice."

"When we went to the Women's Commission, they initially refused to accept our complaint. After we submitted a written application, it was accepted. But even today, he continues to deceive me. Whenever he comes to the village, he makes the same promises again," she added.

