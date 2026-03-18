UK07 RIder aka Anurag Dobhal BREAKS silence, shares health update on Instagram amid recovery: ‘Nahi pata aagey…’

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as The UK07 Rider, met with a serious road accident. He was immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident. Recently, Anurag himself told about his condition on social media, which has given some relief to his fans.

A few days ago, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as The UK07 Rider, met with a serious road accident. He was immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident. As soon as the news broke out, his fans went insane. His manager had earlier informed about his health. Recently, Anurag himself told about his condition on social media, which has given some relief to his fans.

Anurag Dobhal’s emotional post

On Tuesday, Anurag shared a photo of himself from the hospital on Instagram and wrote an emotional message. According to him, it was almost impossible to come back from the situation they were in. He called it nothing short of a miracle. He also wrote that now his life is at a new turn and he feels that God has given him a second chance. He said, "Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha Mere liye ye sbb ek miracle se kum nahi hai. Ek Anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne."

Watch the post here:

Anurag Dobhal update on health improvement

Anurag also informed in his post that now he has come out of the ICU and is safe at the moment. He thanked everyone who prayed for him. He believes that it is because of the prayers of the people that he has got this new life. He said, "Bht saarey log pareshan hai mere liye. I am out from icu and safe for now. Shukriya jo log sath hai aur jin logo ne mere liye pray kiya hai shyd ye app logo ki prayers thi jiske karan ye janam mila hai. Baaki bhagwaan bharosey chord diya hai sbb." His fans are constantly wishing for his speedy recovery and are showing support for him on social media.

All about Anurag Dobhal's health controversy

A few weeks ago, Anurag shared a long video on his YouTube channel, in which he told that he is in depression and his family's problems are behind it. He had alleged that his parents and brother had taken away his property and also opposed his marriage. However, the video has now been removed. He had also said that his wife, Ritika Chauhan, has moved away from him, but his upcoming child is his only hope. His wife is currently pregnant and recently visited him in the hospital, the video of which went viral on social media.

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