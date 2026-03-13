UK07 Rider health update: How is Anurag Dobhal’s condition after surgery? Is he still in the ICU?

Anurag Dobhal was recently hospitalised after a car crash on the Delhi Meerut Expressway. After the accident, Anurag was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Now, the latest health update has been shared by his manager, Rohit. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and famous motovlogger, Anurag Doval, who is known as UK07 Rider, has come up with a new update regarding his health. He was recently hospitalised after a car crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. After this incident, his fans were constantly worried about his health and wanted to know about his condition. After the accident, Anurag Doval was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. He also had to undergo surgery due to the injuries and fractures sustained in the accident. A team of doctors was closely monitoring his condition for a few days, and he was kept under medical observation.

How is Anurag Dobhal’s condition after surgery?

Meanwhile, Anurag's manager Rohit Pandey has shared important information about his health. He posted a photo on social media in which Anurag is seen lying on a hospital bed. In the picture, he is seen smiling, indicating that his health is now improving.

Rohit Pandey wrote with the photo that Anurag has now come out of the ICU and his condition is better than before. He said that the team members are with him round the clock and the doctors are constantly monitoring his health. He also requested his fans to pray for his speedy recovery. He wrote, "Update: Anurag Bhai is out from the ICU. We are 24x7 with him, pray for his speedy recovery (sic)". The news of Anurag Doval coming out of the ICU has given a lot of relief to his fans. On social media, people are praying for his speedy recovery. He is currently undergoing treatment and is expected to be back to normal soon.

Anurag Dobhal's brother Kalam Ink's explosive claims

On Tuesday night, Anurag Doval's brother Atul Doval (Kalam Ink), shared three long videos on his Instagram account, in which he spoke on his side of the entire controversy. In these videos, Atul responded to the allegations made by Anurag and said that his parents are getting death threats after this controversy. He also clarified that Ritika was not stopped from cooking in his kitchen because she is married to a different caste, but because of a death in the family at that time.

What did Anurag Dobhal’s team say about the accusations?

After this, Anurag Doval's team also responded to the matter. The team said their top priority at the moment is Anurag's health and the well-being of his wife, Ritika, who is almost nine months pregnant. The statement read, "At this point of time, our priority is Anurag's health and recovery as well as Ritika Bhabhi's wellbeing since she is almost 9 months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video/statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover, and we will then issue any statement."

