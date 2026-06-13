Uorfi Javed BLASTS on Madhur Virli over rape joke amid stand-up row, says male comics need women on team

Read further to know why Uorfi Javed slammed comedian Madhur Virli on June 13, 2026, after a clip of him making a joke about sexual assault went viral. What was in the viral clip?

Uorfi Javed BLASTS on Madhur Virli over rape joke amid stand-up row, says male comics need women on team

Uorfi Javed didn’t mince words when she called out comedian Madhur Virli for a joke about rape that resurfaced online. The reaction was instant and fierce, people flooded social media with criticism, and the hashtag #BanRapeJokes took off. This all comes while stand-up comedy is already under the microscope after Pranit More’s ‘₹370 biryani’ joke stirred its own backlash.

What Sparked The Backlash?

In the old clip, Virli made a remark about rape cases. Plenty of people found it callous and dehumanizing, and hearing the audience laugh just made things worse. Within hours, “disgusting” and “dangerous” topped the replies. Uorfi was blunt on Instagram Stories: “We’re joking about rapes now? Ok, male comedians, please, please, hire some females in your team, so that you get some sensibility, you idiots.” Her main point: get more diverse voices in comedy, and lines like this might not fly.

Madhur Virli Goes Off Social Media

As the criticism snowballed, Virli deactivated his Instagram. That didn’t calm people down. If anything, it brought a different issue to the surface, does logging off actually count as accountability, or is it just dodging the heat? Some folks say comedians should address the backlash, not hide. Others think people online overreact and that clips like this are always ripped out of context. It’s messy. The whole “dark humor vs. causing harm” argument is more tangled than ever.

Why This Isn’t Happening In Isolation

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Thing is, this isn’t happening in a vacuum. Virli’s video popped up just as comedy in India was already having a rough month. Pranit More (who was on Bigg Boss 19) is facing legal trouble for a different joke, and Dr. Sejal Pawar is under the same kind of pressure for comments about medical cadavers. Across Mumbai, even public officials are stepping in. Mayor Ritu Tawde called for outright comedy show bans, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on record that comedy has to meet some “minimum parameters of dignity.”

The Case Against The Controversy: ‘It’s Just A Joke’

In that kind of climate, Virli’s joke became about more than just him, it started a bigger conversation about whether stand-up is willing to call itself out before someone else does. Not everyone sees it Uorfi’s way, though. A lot of comics and fans say comedy should get uncomfortable sometimes. They argue that: Context is everything. Short clips rarely represent the whole story. Some jokes use shock only to make deeper points. If you ban rape jokes today, political and religious jokes could be next. Where does it stop At some point, the audience decides, if people laughed in the room, is it fair to get furious online later Underneath all that, some comedians admit they’re scared to take risks now, one out-of-context clip can wreck a career overnight.

The Case For The Outrage: ‘Words Have Weight’

But there’s another side, and it’s getting louder. Uorfi’s view is that some things just aren’t punchlines. That camp argues: Intent doesn’t always matter; impact does. Rape jokes don’t just offend, they can retraumatize and normalize the worst things. Comedy should punch up, go after power. Jokes about sexual violence do the opposite, they hit people who are already vulnerable. Look at who’s in the room: comedy writing is mostly men. If more women had seats at the table, these blind spots might get caught sooner. Women’s rights groups have backed all this up, pointing out that you can’t pretend entertainment and real-world gender violence live in separate universes.

Where Does The Comedy Scene Go From Here?

This isn’t the first time comics have faced the police or politicians, but three firestorms in a single month, More, Pawar, Virli, has really shaken things up. Comedy clubs in Mumbai and Delhi are starting to review rules behind the scenes. Some put content warnings before shows; others want comics to submit material in advance, but comics complain that’s just censorship in disguise.

The Middle Path Nobody’s Talking About

Now, the big question: can stand-up clean its own house before the government steps in? Fadnavis dropped hints about legal action if things cross the line, and the mayor wants outright bans. The industry is under pressure, fix this, or someone else will but in reality, most comedians live somewhere between “ban everything” and “say anything you want.” Jokes are tested all the time, dropped if they don’t land or if they just upset people without a point. That’s really what Uorfi’s talking about. Not just one bad joke, but whether comedians really check their work. Are they getting diverse feedback? Are clubs booking more than the same usual suspects with the same kinds of material? Because if not, these viral outrages will keep replacing the internal review every comic claims to do.

What Happens Next

Virli hasn’t put out any statement. More and Dr. Pawar are still facing investigations. The comedy world is tense. But Uorfi’s comments have shifted things. It’s not just about whether a comic can say something, it’s about who’s in the room when that decision gets made. And honestly, that question might change stand-up comedy more than any police complaint ever could.

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