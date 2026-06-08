Uorfi Javed DEBUNKS cosmetic surgery rumours, blames ‘Stress, cortisol and cat allergy’

Uorfi Javed shuts down filler rumours, says viral swollen face was due to severe allergy and stress. The actress reveals she's allergic to cats despite owning three. Read further to know the full story.

Uorfi Javed DEBUNKS cosmetic surgery rumours, blames ‘Stress, cortisol and cat allergy’

Uorfi Javed, a well-known actor and social media personality, finally opened up about the swollen face photos that went viral last year. A lot of people thought she’d had a cosmetic procedure go wrong, but that’s not at all what happened. Uorfi shared the real story, it was actually a bad allergic reaction, mixed with some health issues.

‘It Wasn’t Fillers at All’

On Instagram, Uorfi posted some old, unfiltered pictures of her face at its worst. She says people jumped to conclusions right away, assuming she’d tried fillers or some beauty treatment that backfired. Truth is, none of it was about cosmetic work. Uorfi explained that the swelling was all because of severe allergies, stress, and high cortisol levels. Her body was basically overwhelmed, and it showed on her face.

Figuring Out the Cause

It took a while and way too many doctor visits before Uorfi finally got some answers. At first, people thought it was a sinus problem or something along those lines. Turns out, she’s allergic to cats. And here’s the kicker: she owns three of them. That allergy was a big reason for all the swelling and inflammation she kept dealing with.

Making Changes for Her Health

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Once she got the diagnosis, Uorfi started changing up her lifestyle. She’s now really dedicated to fitness and keeps up a consistent workout routine with a focus on strength training. And she’s also started immunotherapy to help her body handle the allergies better. So far, these steps have helped her manage the reactions and feel better overall.

Thoughts on Health and Body Image

Uorfi also talked about her struggles with food and body image in the past. She used to restrict her eating just to stay thin, only to realize later how unhealthy that approach was. By sharing her story, she wants people to stop guessing about her viral photos. More than that, she’s reminding everyone that sudden changes in someone’s appearance aren’t always due to plastic surgery or quick fixes. Sometimes, it’s just life and health taking its toll. She hopes her experience can get people to think before they judge what they see online.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

