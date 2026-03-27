Uorfi Javed recreates Dhurandhar 2 scene, VIRAL video sparks hilarious reactions online: 'Pura ghar jala de tu'

Uorfi Javed recreates a popular Dhurandhar 2 scene in a fun video, leaving fans amused. The clip goes viral as the film continues its massive 1000 crore box office run.

For a variety of reasons, Dhurandhar The Revenge has become the talk of the town. On social media, a lot of people are dancing to the song "Aari Aari," producing AI videos, and recreating situations. After the Dhurandhar 2 fever swept social media, Uorfi Javed shared a video of herself recreating a famous Dhurandhar moment on Instagram.

Uorfi Javed recreates Dhurandhar 2 scene

The actress posted the video and wrote, "No budget dhurandhar ! ? This ain’t AI bros ! Making jaldi dalungi , kaafi easy tha! (sic)." Watch the video below...

How did netizens react?

Netizens have hilariously reacted to the video. A netizen commented, "Haan pura ghar jala de tu Urfi (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Aray chooro fashion @urf7i , direct bollywood jao . You are for action in bollywood (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Ek trend ke chakkar me ghar phook doge? (sic)."

After seeing the video, we can simply state that Uorfi consistently shocks people by doing unexpected things.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2, meanwhile, has been doing quite well at the box office. On its eighth day, the movie earned Rs. 49.70 crore, bringing the total to an impressive Rs. 674.17 crore. The movie has eclipsed the lifetime collections of several celebrities, including Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD, in just eight days.

With its global box office receipts, the movie has surpassed Rs. 1000 crore. The industry anticipates that the movie's nett collection at the Indian box office would easily surpass Rs. 1000 crore.

Uorfi Javed work front

Uorfi was last seen on The Traitors India season 1, when she won the show. It is unclear whether series, film, or reality program will include her next.

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