Uorfi Javed SLAMS claim of taking Rs 1 Lakh to back CJP, says 'Agar 1 Rupaye Bhi Liye Hain, Account Deactivate Kar Dungi'

Know all about Uorfi Javed shutting down claims of getting paid Rs 1 Lakh to back Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Read ahead to know what the actress has to say about these allegations.

Uorfi Javed SLAMS claim of taking Rs 1 Lakh to back CJP, says 'Agar 1 Rupaye Bhi Liye Hain, Account Deactivate Kar Dungi'

Actress Uorfi Javed recently took to social media to shut down false allegations made about her getting paid to talk about the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led students’ protest. All this started from influencer Faizan Ansari filing a written complaint with the Delhi Police against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP.

Faizan alleges that Uorfi Javed took Rs 1 lakh from founder Abhijeet Dipke to support the party during the NEET paper leak protests. Uorfi was quick to slam these false allegations against her and has now taken to social media to directly address the public and clear her name of these rumours. Let’s dive in to see what Uorfi Javed had to say about false claims of taking Rs 1 Lakh to back the Cockroach Janta Party below.

Uorfi Javed shuts down claims of taking Rs 1 Lakh to back CJP

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has been in the headline for quite some time as people are alleging that he paid celebrities to talk about the students’ protest on NEET paper leak. In a recent allegation, influencer Faizan Ansari claimed that Uorfi Javed took Rs 1 lakh from founder Abhijeet Dipke to support the party during the protests.

Breaking her silence over this false allegation, Uorfi took to social media and re-shared the story on her social media with the caption, "1 Lakh?? 1 Lakh!!" Uorfi then uploaded two videos on her Instagram stories, clapping back at the false allegation made by Faizan. She said, "Tu ja ke pata kar main 1 reel ka kitna leti hoon."

Uorfi added, “Jo aadmi ye claim kar raha hai na, Faizan Ansari, itna bada ch***** insaan hai. Ye wahi insaan hai jisne mujhe bola tha ki Uorfi transgender hai...Ye bhot hi media-hungry chomu insaan hai.” The actress also revealed that this is not the first time Faizan has circulated fake news about her. The social media influencer added, "Chomu, tu ja ke pata kar main ek reel ka kitna charge karti hoon. Main 1 Lakh mein ek reel daal dungi aur for no reason?"

Uorfi also talked about how, on the contrary, she lost money talking about CJP and the protest, unlike the claims of her getting paid Rs 1 lakh. The actress said, “Mujhe paise mile nahi hain, mere paise chale gaye hain. Itni aisi brands hai jo mere sath kaam karna nahi chah rahi hai.”

After bashing Faizan brutally on social media, Uorfi shared how she was disappointed with Hindustan Times for carrying the report. In the video she posted on social media, she shared, "I'm upset with Hindustan Times. Why are you printing such weird articles on the basis of a guy jiski koi credibility hi nahi hai." She continued, saying, “Agar aap mujhe ye prove kar ke dikha do ki maine 1 rupaye bhi liye hain is cheez ke liye, main apna account usi din deactivate kar dungi.”

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