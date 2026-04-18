ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

Uorfi Javed SLAMS trolls for body-shaming Patralekhaa post pregnancy: 'What is wrong with you all?'

Uorfi Javed defends Patralekhaa after she was body-shamed post pregnancy, calling out trolls and urging people to respect postpartum changes.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 18, 2026 2:41 PM IST

Uorfi Javed SLAMS trolls for body-shaming Patralekhaa post pregnancy: 'What is wrong with you all?'

Influencer and reality show star Uorfi Javed reacted angrily after Rajkummar Rao's wife, actress Patralekhaa, was body-shamed by paparazzi for gaining weight after giving birth. Patralekhaa, who gave birth to her daughter Parvati Paul Rao on November 15, 2025, was recently seen at the Toaster screening in Mumbai, where she made her producer debut with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

Also Read
Uorfi Javed recreates Dhurandhar 2 scene, VIRAL video sparks hilarious reactions online: 'Pura ghar jala de tu'

Uorfi Javed supports Patralekhaa

Supporting her, Uorfi condemned the offensive comments and stood up for Patralekhaa. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Oh my God! What is wrong with y’all? Basic human anatomy! A woman has to gain weight for a healthy pregnancy. Let’s stop shaming women for not looking skinny after giving birth. This is not acceptable. She’s dealing with new responsibilities, postpartum, and now she has to deal with social media’s scrutiny of not looking a certain size! Bro, no pregnancy, no opinion. STFU."

Also Read
'I left long...': Uorfi Javed SLAMS claims of being EXPELLED from Islam, denies name change to...

Also Read
Uorfi Javed reveals EXPLOSIVE past with Niharika’s ex: ‘Wo ladka…’ | Splitsvilla 16

Patralekhaa slams body-shaming post-pregnancy

Patralekhaa had previously accused paparazzi pages of body-shaming her, claiming that she had recently given birth and didn't just sit there and complain. Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, April 17, Patralekhaa wrote, "Pap pages! What's happened to me!? Is that I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs. If I could, I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake, please learn to be a little kind."

Patralekhaa received backing from a number of celebrities, including Neha Dhupia and Swara Bhasker.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Patralekhaa Body Shaming Uorfi Javed Uorfi Javed Backs Patraleekha Uorfi Javed Viral Videos