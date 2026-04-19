Uorfi Javed STUNS in 3D floral coffee dress, suprised celebs react

Viral fashion influencer Uorfi Javed once again stuns the entire internet with one more of her fashion creations, and the internet is roaring with reactions and celeb support. Fans are surprised, and everyone's reacting in pure glee over the fashion coffee moment.

Uorfi Javed just keeps reminding everyone that in her world, nothing is too weird for fashion. She recently shared a video where she actually whipped up an outfit with napkins soaked in coffee. Sounds wild, right? But the strange idea somehow turned into one of her boldest looks so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Nobody Knew What to Expect

The clip starts off with a bunch of celebrities scratching their heads about what Uorfi was up to. You see Karan Kundra, Sunny Leone, Jannat Zubair, all of them look stunned, probably thinking, “How do you even wear coffee?” Jannat even joked that Uorfi had totally lost her mind. But as the video goes on, it’s pretty obvious that Uorfi’s got everything under control.

Making Flowers Out of Napkins

Uorfi dipped a bunch of napkins in coffee and let them dry. When they stiffened up, she grabbed a steel glass and shaped them into these flower-like forms. She made a bunch of these textured flowers and fixed them onto a jacket with standout shoulders. Honestly, the result was dramatic, artsy, and kind of elegant.

Uorfi kept the rest of her styling simple, so the jacket could steal the show. She wore it over a black bodysuit, added basic jewelry, and went for soft pink makeup with sharp winged eyeliner, plus that glowing skin she’s known for. Her hair? Slick bun, that minimal look just made the coffee-stained creation pop even more.

Everyone Loved It

Once she posted the video, the comments blew up. People loved it. Some called it beautiful, others thought it was super creative, and everyone seemed to agree: only Uorfi would come up with something like this. Actor Yuvika Chaudhary said no one else could pull it off, and Badshah dropped some clapping emojis.

Uorfi’s made a name out of turning random objects into fashion statements, and this coffee-napkin jacket is just the latest proof that folks can’t stop watching her experiments. She’s carved out a unique spot in entertainment. She started out in TV and reality shows, but her wild, risky fashion choices made her famous. Wires, watches, flowers, safety pins, coffee, you name it, Uorfi’s worn it. That’s what makes her stand out.

Sure, she gets a lot of criticism online. But she doesn’t care, she keeps pushing boundaries, and now she’s one of the most talked-about faces in celebrity style.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more