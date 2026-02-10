Upasana drops VIRAL video from hospital as she welcomes twins; Chiranjeevi’s reaction is so…

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela treated their fans last night with an emotional video, which was about the birth of their two children. Read on to know more.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have shared an emotional and personal video related to the birth of their twins with fans. The video is from January 31, when Upasana gave birth to twins at Apollo Hospital. It shows the serene atmosphere of the hospital, the family members, and the moment when the good news reaches everyone. The video, shared by Upasana on her social media account, shows Ram Charan and Upasana arriving at the hospital together and Chiranjeevi waiting for them outside.

Upasana drops VIRAL video from hospital

The video shows Upasana returning to the same delivery room where her first daughter, Klin Kara, was born in June 2023. Taking all precautions, the family had arranged two medical teams for the delivery of the twins, so that the health of the mother and the children was completely safe. As soon as the babies are born, Chiranjeevi himself gives this good news to the fans and media present outside the hospital. He says that with the blessings of God, a son and a daughter have been born.

Also Read Ram Charan and Upasana to be blessed with a baby girl? RRR actor hints at welcoming 3rd love of life

TRENDING NOW

Fans celebrate Ram Charan and Upasana’s good news

After Chiranjeevi's announcement, there is an atmosphere of celebration outside the hospital. Ram Charan fans are gushing about the film. Pink and blue balloons were released into the sky, symbolizing the reception of the twins. People were seen dancing and singing, and the whole area turned into a festival. This scene clearly shows how much love and respect people have for Ram Charan and his family.

What did Upasana say to fans?

Along with the video, Upasana wrote a long and emotional message. She said, "Every time I watch this, my heart feels full. I'm deeply grateful for the love, strength, and positivity that surrounds us. With folded hands, THANK YOU My family is truly blessed. Tejesvi Garu & the entire @HospitalsApollo team — your care & commitment meant everything to us. To RC's fans and well-wishers, I know your love comes from a place of goodness. I trust you will always protect our children & respect their safety. To everyone across the world who prayed for us — your blessings will be cherished forever."

Watch the video here:

Every time I watch this, my heart feels full. I’m deeply grateful for the love, strength, and positivity that surrounds us. With folded hands ?, THANK YOU

My family is truly blessed.

Tejesvi Garu & the entire @HospitalsApollo team — your care & commitment meant everything to us.… pic.twitter.com/FKRtfBfMy9 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) February 9, 2026

All about Ram Charan and Upasana’s marriage

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in June 2012. The two had been friends for a long time and got engaged in December 2011. They became parents for the first time in June 2023, when their daughter Klin Kara was born. On the work front, Ram Charan was recently seen in Shankar's film Game Changer, and now he is gearing up for Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama film Peddi, which is scheduled to release in theatres in April.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more