Urvashi Rautela reacts STRONGLY to VIRAL fan-made photos showing her bowing down to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra: 'Stop this toxicity'

Urvashi Rautela slammed toxic fan wars after a viral edited photo compared her with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, urging people to celebrate talent instead of spreading negativity online.

Urvashi Rautela hit back, quite vehemently, to a bunch of viral fan images where people have been comparing her to a slew of big Bollywood names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit, and Deepika Padukone. There’s this edited picture that’s been doing rounds on social media , it shows Priyanka Chopra lounging on a throne, while Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone stand right next to her. And in the post caption it just says “When it comes to global stardom.”

Urvashi slams fan-made photos

The modified image of Urvashi kneeling in front of the actresses, which obviously did not sit well with her, was what drew attention, though.

Urvashi responded to the popular photograph by speaking out against fan wars and internet abuse and resharing the post on her Instagram story. The actress asked people to value each person's unique experience rather than comparing women in the profession.

What did Urvashi say?

“I truly believe every actress has her own journey, hard work, and destiny. Comparing women or creating fan wars only spreads negativity. Let's celebrate talent, growth, and kindness instead. Please stop this toxicity,” she wrote.

Urvashi Rautela continues to stay in the spotlight, both for her on-screen work and her active presence on social media. The actress regularly drops fun posts that kinda connect with her fans, along with behind-the-scenes little peeks, and then these super glamorous updates that keep everyone tuned in. Recently, Urvashi kinda grabbed massive attention for her breathtaking appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. She stepped out on the red carpet in bold, dramatic couture looks, and they spread around online fast- fans, fashion enthusiasts, all of them were basically praising her confidence, and her style statements.

Urvashi Rautela work front

On the acting side Urvashi was last seen in Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda. What stood out though was that she chose a fresh, almost no-makeup appearance for the film, and it became a real talking point with her audience, for the natural, relatable vibe it gave.

Up next, the actress has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the much-awaited comedy Welcome To The Jungle. She also has Black Rose and Kasoor 2 sitting in her pipeline, which kinda points to a busy and not so one dimensional phase in her career.

In a surprising twist, Urvashi recently said she is collaborating with international pop star Jason Derulo for an upcoming music single. Jason, who is known for global songs like Talk Dirty, Wiggle, Swalla and Trumpets, is now ready to join forces with the actress , and fans are already kinda buzzing about what they might create together.

With her mix of bold fashion calls, steady screen presence, and the kind of curiosity that pushes her into fresh spaces, from mainstream Bollywood to international music, Urvashi Rautela is clearly working her own lane in the entertainment industry. Whether it’s making people pause on international red carpets or getting ready for the next cinematic and musical chapters, she keeps everyone guessing what she’ll do next.

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