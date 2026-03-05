US-Iran Conflict: Sonu Sood offers FREE lodging for travellers stranded in Dubai due to ongoing war, fans say 'I salute your...'

In a video posted on X on Thursday, Sonu Sood said that he is providing free lodging to anyone who are trapped in Dubai due to the US-Iran dispute. Netizens have once again been won over by the actor's gesture.

Us-Iran Conflict: Actor Sonu Sood has stepped forward to assist people in Dubai after aiding those in India during the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods in Punjab. Many individuals are stuck in the city as a result of the US-Iran confrontation, and the actor is providing free lodging to anyone without a place to stay. He took to X (Twitter) to share a video, and tweeted, "War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help. @dugastaproperties Please share so this reaches someone in need (sic)." Watch the video below...

What did Sonu Sood say in the video?

In the video, Sonu says, "Hi everyone. So, anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get a free of cost accommodation. Jo log bhi hamare Hindustani hai, ya kisi bhi nationality ke log phase hue hai Dubai ke andar, aap please mujhe DM kijiye on Instagram. We will make sure that you get a free of cost stay till you reach your country."

How netizens reacted to Sonu's kind gesture

Sonu has already captured everyone's hearts with his wonderful deeds, and he has once again delighted the netizens. A netizen responded to the actor's video, writing, "I salute your humanity, your sacrifice and dedication, you are a true hero, not a film hero (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Salute to your kindness sir. Humanity always comes firs proud of you In tough time ,people like you restore faith in humanity. God bless you (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. This is the world we need more of. Respect for this initiative (sic)."

Many celebs stranded in Dubai

Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, and other Bollywood celebrities were stuck in Dubai. The two actresses have returned to India.

Extended Iran conflict may hit global markets

According to a Morgan Stanley analysis, the current conflict in West Asia following the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation attacks around the area might lead to increased market and economic instability if the conflict lasts for many weeks.

According to the analysis, the length of the battle will be crucial in deciding the extent of its financial and economic effects. Wider economic repercussions could be limited by a brief and localised war. A prolonged dispute, however, may result in ongoing pressure due to rising oil prices, inflation, and financial market volatility.

