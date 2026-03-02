US-Israel-Iran war: Is Vishnu Manchu safe in Dubai? Sister Lakshmi Manchu reveals THIS about Kannappa actor

Kannappa actor Vishnu Manchu took to social media to share that the 'loud interceptions' of the missiles and air strikes shook his home and scared his son.

The United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran on February 28, which prompted Iran to retaliate with attacks. These attacks were aimed at Israel and a US military facility in Bahrain. As tensions escalated, explosions happened in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait. Amid the ongoing conflict, Kannappa actor Vishnu Manchu revealed that he is currently in Dubai with his family. The actor took to his X account to share a disturbing video which showed missiles visible in the sky.

What did Vishnu's post reveal?

Vishnu took to his X account to share a visual that was recorded from outside his Dubai residence. As evident from the video clip, it feature streaks of light across the sky, which could be missiles and interceptions. His young son's reaction is sufficient to understand just how frightened he is by the loud sounds.

He added, “Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. (folded hands emoticon). Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”

In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping… pic.twitter.com/tCbE78eoBY — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) February 28, 2026

How has his sister Lakshmi Manchu reacted?

On Monday, Lakshmi Manchu took to social media to share a note that talked about the tense situation. In her message, she mentioned she continues to pray for Vishnu and his family's safety in Dubai. She called the current situation “difficult times.” She also mentioned that situations feel personal when it has one's relatives caught. She ended the post by mentioning, "Holding you all close in my heart. May God’s grace surround you. Only love shall prevail."

Other celebrities in Dubai

Actresses Esha Gupta and Sonal Chouhan, who are in UAE, shared an update. Esha Gupta who is in Abu Dhabi, took to Instagram to mention, "Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport. from giving for food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation. How well the situation in #abudhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone!! Special mention to @modgova Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not at pleasant situation, apology for. OT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon. Radhe rradhe (sic)."

Sonal too updated her fans about her safety. She posted, "To everyone messaging me and checking up on me - Thank you and I'm sorry for not being able to reply. Your concern really means a lot. I am safe and I assure you, the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe. There's nothing to panic about. Surely, Dubai is the safest place in the world. @modgovae is in protecting and safeguarding everyone. Things are totally under control. And I request everyone to refrain from spreading panic. Praying for everyone's safety (sic)."

