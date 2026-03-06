US-Israel-Iran war: Jay Bhattacharya shares THIS video after father Abhijeet Bhattacharya deletes post seeking government’s help

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently took to Instagram to express concern for his son, Jay Bhattacharya. He mentioned that Jay was stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya had recently put out a request on social media to the Government of India to help him bring his son back to India safely. His son Jay Bhattacharya was reportedly stranded in Dubai the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The popular singer had taken to his Instagram handle to express concern for his son's safety. While referring to “incredibly distressing time" for the family, Abhijeet posted, “My son Jay Bhattacharya is currently stuck in Dubai, and as a father, this is an incredibly distressing time for our family." “I sincerely request the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to kindly look into his situation and help ensure his safe return to India at the earliest." The singer further added, “We are hoping for your urgent support and intervention. Please help bring him home safely. @narendramodi @meaindia @moca_goi @amitshahofficial @jaybhattacharya_ @airindia @emirates @indigo.6e @spicejetairlines."

What is Jay Bhattacharya new video about?

Instagram handle jaybhattacharya_ recently shared a story titled 'SRK X Abhijeet: The Romantic Era.' The video highlights several memorable songs that Abhijeet had sung for SRK. It begins with Badi Mushkil Hai from the popular film Anjaam. Next, it features Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon for which Abhijeet won a Filmfare Award. Other popular numbers included in the video are Chaand Taare which takes his fans to the late ’90s. It ends with the hit track Baadshah O Baadshah which became iconic and helped cement SRK’s nickname as Baadshah.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more