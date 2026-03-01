ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

US, Israel war on Iran: Dubai International Airport damaged; where are Vicky Pattison and Laura Anderson?

US, Israel war on Iran: Dubai's international airport and its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel were reportedly damaged in an overnight Iranian attack that took place across Gulf states.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 1, 2026 8:12 AM IST

US, Israel war on Iran: Dubai International Airport damaged; where are Vicky Pattison and Laura Anderson?

Vicky Pattison and Laura Anderson stranded in Dubai: A video went viral on social on February 28 which reportedly showed that an Iranian Shahed drone hit Dubai's popular Palm Jumeirah area before it turned into an inferno. A powerful explosion rang out as the drone struck a densely populated area in Dubai. Not just this, Dubai's international airport and its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel too were damaged in an overnight Iranian attack which targeted Gulf states. Dubai’s media office mentioned on X, "A concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained". Additional details weren't shared. Dubai is undoubtedly one of the top holiday hot spot for actors, celebs and influencers. Among many stranded there were Vicky Pattison and Laura Anderson.

Also Read
Amitabh Bachchan’s lookalike gets MOBBED in Dubai | watch viral video

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dubai Dubai International Airport Israel Iran War Laura Anderson Us Iran War Us Israel War On Iran Vicky Pattison