US, Israel war on Iran: Dubai International Airport damaged; where are Vicky Pattison and Laura Anderson?

US, Israel war on Iran: Dubai's international airport and its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel were reportedly damaged in an overnight Iranian attack that took place across Gulf states.

Vicky Pattison and Laura Anderson stranded in Dubai: A video went viral on social on February 28 which reportedly showed that an Iranian Shahed drone hit Dubai's popular Palm Jumeirah area before it turned into an inferno. A powerful explosion rang out as the drone struck a densely populated area in Dubai. Not just this, Dubai's international airport and its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel too were damaged in an overnight Iranian attack which targeted Gulf states. Dubai’s media office mentioned on X, "A concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained". Additional details weren't shared. Dubai is undoubtedly one of the top holiday hot spot for actors, celebs and influencers. Among many stranded there were Vicky Pattison and Laura Anderson.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more