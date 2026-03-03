US-Israel war on Iran: Manya Singh shares HARROWING experience in Dubai, says she is scared after seeing explosions and missiles; 'I am alone and...'

Manya Singh, who is currently stranded in Dubai, said that the flight she was supposed to take back was cancelled. On February 26, she traveled to the United Arab Emirates to give a keynote address at a college conference.

US-Israel-Iran War: Miss India 2020 runner-up and former Bigg Boss participant Manya Singh is currently stuck in Dubai after her flight was halted due to rising tensions in some areas of the UAE. Iran is said to have attacked several US allies in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, in retaliation for Israeli and American strikes on Iranian territory on February 28.

Manya said that the flight she was supposed to take back was cancelled. On February 26, she traveled to the United Arab Emirates to give a keynote address at a college conference. She told ETimes that she had booked a flight from Abu Dhabi on February 28 at 2:50 pm, but she decided to stay behind as others departed on the evening of February 27. She was left stranded, however, when the flight was later suspended. The situation in Dubai, according to her, is "extremely tense."

She added, "On Saturday, when I was at the Dubai airport, I saw explosions around the area and missiles flying. It was a frightening moment. Even now, I can hear explosions. Roads are shut, and there is hardly any movement outside. I am alone and scared, but I cannot afford to panic because that will only make things worse."

The model said that because airport officials were setting up accommodations for stuck travelers, she was originally supposed to stay at Fairmont The Palm. They couldn't find one for her there, though. Around thirty minutes later, she learned that the hotel had allegedly been attacked. She is presently residing at CIEL Dubai Marina, which is located opposite to it.

She went on to say that there has been no information since her flight was the first to be stopped. She has been completely dependent on Wi-Fi because her international mobile network is down. Manya said that she even contacted the embassy on many WhatsApp numbers and received a manual procedure, but she was unable to finish it without mobile network connectivity.

She expressed her appreciation and noted that Etihad Airways has promised to let her know when the next flight is available, and UAE authorities are taking care of stranded passengers.

