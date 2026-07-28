'Uski bhi nahi chali': Did Samay Raina take a dig at Alia Bhatt's Alpha FAILURE at India's Got Latent 2?

Samay Raina hilariously roasted Alia Bhatt's Alpha during the latest India's Got Latent episode featuring Raghav Juyal. Here's what sparked the viral moment and how fans reacted.

India's Got Latent S2: Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is once again making headlines for his trademark humour. In the latest members-only episode of India’s Got Latent on YouTube, Samay took a playful swipe at Alia Bhatt’s film Alpha, leaving everyone on the panel in fits of laughter. The episode featured actors Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM, who appeared to promote their upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai. Munawar Faruqui and Rohan Joshi also joined the panel.

Samay’s witty comeback steals the show

The fun banter began when Raghav spoke about his upcoming film and said, “Meri film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai.” Samay immediately joked, “Kitni baar khud hi batana padega, toh kaisa star hai tu?”

Did Samay take a playful jibe at Alia's Alpha?

Raghav responded by bringing up Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, saying, “Koi nahi, Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha,” referring to Alia’s appearance on India’s Got Latent with Sharvari to promote the film.

Without missing a beat, Samay quipped, “Uski bhi nahi chali fir,” sending the entire panel into laughter. The clip quickly began circulating on social media, with fans praising Samay’s effortless comic timing and roasting style.

Samay had earlier supported Alpha

Interestingly, despite the joke, Samay had shown his support for Alpha during its release. He had booked an entire theatre for a special screening of the film and even video-called Alia Bhatt during the event. As the audience cheered, Alia smiled and asked, “You actually had fun?” making it a memorable interaction for fans.

Episode available only for members

The latest India’s Got Latent episode featuring Raghav Juyal has not been released on Netflix. It is currently available only to YouTube members who have subscribed to the show’s paid membership.

Samay’s sharp one-liners and quick responses continue to be a major reason why the show remains popular among fans.

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