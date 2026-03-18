Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela set screens ablaze with electrifying chemistry, fans go wild

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: There is a sudden spurt in the buzz around the film, courtesy its new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela. The much-anticipated film will hit theatres on March 19.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan is all set to win hearts which is much-awaited action drama, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film also features Sreeleela as Pawan Kalyan's love interest. To ensure there is massive excitement among the viewers before the film hit theatres, the makers have unveiled the new poster which has been winning adulation and love from fans and critics alike. Both actors look absolutely adorable. The film will give tough competition to Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer Dhurandhar 2.

What does the new poster capture?

Ahead of the film's release, the makers shared a new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela. For the unversed, the new post was shared by Mythri Productions on their Instagram, and it shows the stars walking on the road. One look at Sreeleela is enough to understand how smitten she look while Pawan Kalyan ups the swag game with his look. The poster looks as if it has been lifted from one of the romantic sequences from the film. Within minutes of the upload, the poster went viral.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars set social media on fire Also Read They Call Him OG OTT release date: Pawan Kalyan fans can watch his blockbuster on...

The new poster was unveiled by Mythri Movie Makers with a caption that read, "We hear a song in the background...do you too? Ustaad will entertain you all in 2 days. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE this Ugadi - 19th MARCH, 2026." Within minutes of upload, the post received mixed reaction from the fans. One comment read, "Vintage Kalyan Babu". Another netizen posted, "Already book chesamu Allu’s theater all the best team #usthadbhagathsingh specially my favourite Hero PowerStar & Director". Next netizen said, "Don’t you have any other posters? Same same"

Before the film hits theatres, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has put out an order that allows a benefit show for the film instead of a traditional premiere. The order also permits ticket price hikes for the first 10 days of the release of the film. According to earlier reports, like Dhurandhar 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was supposed to have paid previews on March 18. But the government instead permitted benefit shows. This request came from the movie's production house, Mythri Movie Makers. They had reached out to the state government to get permission for the benefit show and ticket price revision before the film hit theatres.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s pre-release theatrical business

According to Track Tollywood’s report, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has closed its pre-release theatrical business that too at a moderate level. In Andhra Pradesh, the makers closed film's distribution rights at Rs 55 crore. The Ceeded region has been valued at 16 crore. Nizam’s rights are valued at Rs 35 crore. Overall business of Telugu states amounts to Rs 106 crore.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more