Vada Pav Girl Cheating Scandal: Chandrika Dixit accuses husband Yugam for….; shares SHOCKING proof in…

Chandrika Dixit aka Viral Vada Pav girl has shared an emotional video on social media, accusing her husband of cheating. Read on to know more.

Chandrika Dixit, Delhi's Vada Pav Girl, has returned to the news. This time, she faces a serious personal issue which has nothing to do with her restaurant operations or television projects. Her popularity had increased after her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3, but now she is making headlines because of an emotional dispute. Chandrika revealed her husband through a video which showed her deep emotional distress.

Vada Pav Girl accuses husband of Cheating

The viral social media video shows Chandrika crying while she accuses her husband of cheating on her. The emotional unedited video astonished viewers who watched it. The video quickly spread across the internet, reaching millions of people within hours. While many users expressed sympathy for Chandrika, others questioned the entire situation.

TRENDING NOW

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandrika Gera (@chandrika.dixit)

Chandrika also shared some screenshots and chats on her Instagram account, which she claims are proof of her allegations. She says that her husband had been in contact with another woman for several months. Chandrika also stated that she remained silent for a long time, hoping that things would improve. But when things became unbearable, she decided to reveal the truth to everyone. She captioned the post with, "Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai.???? (sic)," which further fueled the controversy.

Who is Vada Pav Girl’s husband Yugam Gera?

Amidst this whole affair, a question arose in people's minds—who is Yugam Gera?Chandrika's husband, Yugam Gera, has always stayed away from the limelight.He is not very active on social media and prefers to live a private life. According to reports, Chandrika and Yugam met in Delhi when Chandrika moved there from Indore. Chandrika has previously mentioned several times that Yugam supported her completely during her struggling days. The couple also has a young son named Rudra.

Yugam Gera’s reaction to Chandrika Dixit’s allegations

Following Chandrika's allegations, Yugam Gera has now broken his silence on the controversy.He shared a video on Instagram to present his side of the story.Yugam confessed his mistake in the video while he stated that "itno bhi badi galti nahi hai" as his defense. He said that he possesses proof about the situation although his complete account of events remains untold.

Yugam ended the video by making a statement that created controversy. He claimed that he played a major role in developing Chandrika's identity and her business success. The statement has increased social media debate according to multiple reports. The caption of Yugam's video was,"Tuje maine bnaya hai yaad rakh ??." Currently, the matter continues to be in the spotlight, and the discussion on social media shows no signs of stopping due to the claims made by both sides.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more