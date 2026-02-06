Valentine Week 2026: KISS day to BREAKUP day, full list of romantic and anti-romantic dates

Valentine's Day is no longer just a day. It has become a full season, which lasts about two weeks. Check out the list of Valentines week.

Valentine's Day is no longer just a day. It has become a full season, which lasts about two weeks. During this time, sometimes roses are bought, sometimes chocolates are distributed, sometimes promises are made, and sometimes a message is given more thought. Many people are happy to see the pictures of the couple on social media, many people also get a little irritated. Someone is in a relationship, someone is having a crush on someone, someone is enjoying this atmosphere despite being single, and someone wants to stay away from pink-red colors. The entire week, which runs from February 7 to February 21, is filled with different days.

Valentine Week 2026

Rose Day- 7 February: The whole series begins with a rose. Suddenly, the crowd at the flower shops increases and everyone begins to understand the meaning of the rose. Red is for love, pink is for love and yellow is for friendship. But the truth is that even a rose or a cute message is enough. Some people prefer to give a plant instead of a rose, because it stays with them for a long time.

Propose Day- 8 February: Then comes the day when people speak their hearts out. Someone proposes to their crush, someone names the relationship. It is not necessary that everything should be in a filmy style. Sometimes just saying "I like you" is too much. If you don't want to do something like this, it's also okay to sit and talk with friends or watch videos.

Chocolate Day- 9 February: Then comes the day of chocolate, which hardly anyone dislikes. Be it dark chocolate, milk chocolate or brownie, everything works. It is considered to be the best gift. If you are single, treat yourself, if you are in a relationship, share sweetness together.

Teddy Day- 10 February: After this comes the day in which soft toys are seen everywhere. Small and big teddy, teddy holding the heart. Some people find it very cute, some find it useless. If the teddy doesn't like it, giving something comfortable can also be a good idea.

Promise Day- 11 February: Then comes the day of promise. It is not for big promises, but for small and true promises. Like understanding or supporting each other. Promises that can be kept are more important.

Hug Day- 12 February: Then comes the hug day. It's not just for romance, it's for intimacy. A good hug relaxes the mind many times. If it's not possible to meet, a cute message can do the same thing.

Kiss Day- 13 February: Then comes Kiss Day, which symbolizes closeness. It's not just physical, but emotional as well. Those who do not have a partner can also make it special for themselves.

Valentine's Day- 14 February: And then there's the real Valentine's Day. Couples, photos and plans are seen everywhere on this day. But it doesn't have to be an expensive meal. Spending time together is enough.

Some people feel a little empty or emotional after Valentine's Day. That's why some people also consider anti-Valentine's Day, where there is an attempt to move on from old pains and bad memories. These days, people focus on resetting themselves, feeling good, and talking lightly. Sometimes you get a chance to speak the truth, sometimes just to understand yourself.

Miss Day - 20 February

Breakup Day- 21 February

