Varanasi about perilous quest across time? Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra starrer plot leak sparks buzz

SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film Varanasi features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film is reportedly set to be released in theatres next year.

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is clearly one of the most hyped and much-anticipated pan-India film right now. The film had grabbed everyone's attention when its first look was unveiled during an event held in Hyderabad. On the teaser release day, the look of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra was released. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film is back in the headlines, this time because the plot has reportedly been leaked.

Has film's plot been revealed?

A VFX company by the name Cinesite has put out Varanasi's synopsis on their website. The film's synopsis mentions, "A Shiva devotee embarks on a perilous quest across time to uncover a lost cosmic artifact of immense power. As he pieces together ancient secrets hidden through centuries, he realises the truth behind his mission—the very force that set him on this path is a calculating mastermind with a vision of absolute global domination. Forever. Unveiled (sic)."

Take a look at the screenshot from the website below...

A few reports had earlier reported that Varanasi is a time travel film. Whether the synopsis that has been uploaded on the website is correct too hasn't been confirmed. However, it leaves the netizens a bit confused and also curious to know what the film is about. However, the makers have not yet put out any statement about this plot leak.

When is Varanasi releasing?

If reports are to be believed, the action epic will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027. With Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian cinema after a long hiatus. She plays the role of Mandakini in the film, which also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film's official title was confirmed at the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025.

While sharing the first glimpse of the film globally, SS Rajamouli posted, "Varanasi to the World." Mahesh Babu had also put out his reaction and posted, "Taking in every bit of the love and energy... Here's our #Varanasi to the world. Thank you to my fans, the media, and everyone who travelled from afar and showered the team with so much affection... See you all again very soon..."

What does first glimpse of Varanasi offer?

The teaser begins a drone shot of Varanasi. It is one of India's oldest cities and believed to date back to 521 CE. Next, the viewers are offered a sequence showing the asteroid Sambhavi hitting the Earth. These shots move from Antarctica, Africa to other locations, including the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. The teaser ends with an interesting and powerful image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra. He rides the bull and holds a trishul, which is enough to set the tone for the film's larger-than-life narrative.

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