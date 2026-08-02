Veteran journalist claims Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar had a secret marriage

Get to know all about the rumoured secret marriage of Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar. Read ahead to know how the speculations of their marriage stated below.

Veteran journalist claims Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar had a secret marriage

It is no secret that Bollywood is full of hidden relationships and affairs. An old relationship that has recently been making headlines has to be of Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar. A senior journalist is claiming that Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar had a secret marriage while they were rumoured to be dating in the 1990s, dating back in the day.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) and actress Urmila Matondkar have us some of the most memorable collaborations of Hindi cinema. From the 1990s to the early 2000s, their duo was seen in movies like Rangeela (1995), Satya (1998), Kaun? (1999) and Bhoot (2003). Let's dive in to find out more about the rumoured secret marriage of Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar below.

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