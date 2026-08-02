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Veteran journalist claims Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar had a secret marriage

Get to know all about the rumoured secret marriage of Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar. Read ahead to know how the speculations of their marriage stated below.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: August 2, 2026 12:51 PM IST
Veteran journalist claims Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar had a secret marriage

Veteran journalist claims Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar had a secret marriage

It is no secret that Bollywood is full of hidden relationships and affairs. An old relationship that has recently been making headlines has to be of Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar. A senior journalist is claiming that Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar had a secret marriage while they were rumoured to be dating in the 1990s, dating back in the day.

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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) and actress Urmila Matondkar have us some of the most memorable collaborations of Hindi cinema. From the 1990s to the early 2000s, their duo was seen in movies like Rangeela (1995), Satya (1998), Kaun? (1999) and Bhoot (2003). Let's dive in to find out more about the rumoured secret marriage of Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar below.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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