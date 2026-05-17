Vicky Kaushal's birthday turns extra SPECIAL as wife Katrina Kaif REVEALS first look of son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday post for Vicky Kaushal along with unseen family pictures, including the first glimpse of their baby boy Vihaan, leaving fans emotional online.

Katrina Kaif made her husband Vicky Kaushal’s 38th birthday truly special by sharing a touching post on social media. On Saturday, she took to Instagram and dropped a heartfelt birthday wish along with several unseen family pictures, giving fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse into their private life.

Katrina's heartfelt wish for hubby Vicky

In the post, Katrina opened up about gratitude, faith, and patience, reflecting on how much their lives have changed in the last few years. What stole the show was the first-ever look at their baby boy, Vihaan. The couple celebrated this birthday with their little angel, making it extra emotional and memorable.

The post instantly won hearts online, with fans flooding the comments section with love and warm wishes for the adorable family. It was a beautiful, intimate way for Katrina to celebrate Vicky’s special day away from the usual spotlight.

What did Katrina write in the post?

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed… Prayer, patience, and faith… And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

“My heart is full and grateful … Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to,” Katrina added.

Katrina-Vicky share first glimpse of baby Vihaan

Meanwhile, in one picture, Katrina and Vicky are seen beaming with excitement as they cradle their baby boy outdoors among the gorgeous vegetation. While the parents chose not to show their son's face, the photo was his first appearance on social media. The child is seen facing his parents, clad in a warm gray hooded jacket.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

