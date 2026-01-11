Vidyut Jammwal’s DARING yogic practice goes VIRAL; actor climbs tree without clothes; Internet REACTS

Vidyut Jammwal has been characterized by his amazing fitness, strong action scenes, and strict lifestyle. Actor is making headlines for his recent Instagram post, featuring himself without clothes on a tree. Read on to know more.

Vidyut Jammwal has been characterized by his amazing fitness, strong action scenes, and strict lifestyle. He does the majority of his action scenes by himself and trains to remain in shape. Very little is known that Vidyut is a follower of Kalaripayattu, which is an ancient Indian martial art too, and it is a practice that not only entails physical prowess but also stability of mind. He recently uploaded a video in this practice that is provoking social media and leaving people stunned.

Vidyut Jammwal is climbing tree without clothes

Vidyut Jammwal is visible climbing up a tree in the viral video. People are the ones who are claping at his agility and balance, but what is being discussed most about it is that he was doing so in the nude. The video, he posted on his personal Instagram, stated that it is one of the special yogic practices, which he completes once a year.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

In his post, Vidyut is telling us that this is known as Sahaj which means relating to the natural state. This practice, according to him, makes a person be in touch with nature and become more aware internally. He said, “As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness.”

He also added that this process enhances the body-mind coordination. It also improves balance, focus, and body awareness, and it does it in a scientific way, by activating a number of neuroreceptors and proprioceptors. He said, “Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding.”

Netizens' reaction to Vidyut Jammwal's viral tree-climbing video

The fan reaction to the video was also interesting. His fitness and bravery were acclaimed by many. Some referred to him as an inspiration, and others referred to him as a legend. One of the users even indicated that he is really living a natural life. One user wrote, “He is living an actual human life.” Another wrote, “Superhuman, country boy… the journey of our hero. Now plying the role of #dalsim in Hollywood.” Other individuals made humorous remarks relating him to Tarzan.

