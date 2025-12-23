Vidyut Jammwal's VIRAL video is about him pouring hot...; SHOCKED fans react 'Aag laga di...'

Vidyut Jammwal was recently seen pouring hot wax on his face as a stunt. His video doing the same stunt has gone viral on social media.

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for doing daring stunts onscreen, has done an unexpected daredevil stunt in real life too. During his recent outing, the actor poured the wax of two burning candles on his face. The actor took to social media platform, Instagram, to share the video of his latest stunt. Popular actor captioned the video as, “Honoring the ancient Kalari Payattu and Yoga that empower us to transcend limits. Candle wax and blindfolds, a testament to the warrior spirit!”#kalaripayattu #itrainlikevidyutjammwal #streetfighter.” His post has set Instagram on fire.

Fans were quick to share their reactions on the viral video. A user said, “Yes Vidyut sir, it is the Yoga which helps transcend limits...pouring candle wax on face is an act purely about pushing the boundaries , the act of this bravery but also endurance to pain....Salute ? u Vidyut sir.” Another wrote, “Always Proud of You @mevidyutjammwal Sir ?❤️ and Proud to be a #jammwalion.” Adah Sharma, “Aag lagaa di stage pe aur apne aap pe bhi.” Another wrote, “Pure Bollywood mein Aag Laga Di.” A netizen wrote, “Vidhyut sir you are absolutely incredible.” A fan asked about working with Hollywood stars in the movie and said, “How was your experience while meeting the whole cast of Street Fighter?”

Vidyut Jammwal’s Hollywood debut

Vidyut is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter. The movie also features Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, and Callina Liang, with WWE stars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in key roles. The movie has been directed by Kitao Sakurai. Street Fighter is slated to be released in theatres on October 16, 2026. More details about the film is awaited.

Vidyut Jammwal's Bollywood movies

The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 action film Force. Vidyut was also part of movies of like Commando-A One Man Army, Crakk, Commando 2, Thuppakki, Junglee, Anjaan, Khuda Haafiz, Sanak and IB71 to name a few. The popular actor was last seen in Madharaasi. The film also featured Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Biju Menon and Vikranth in key roles. The movie was released in theatres in September 2025. Vidyut was seen playing a grey character in the film. Now, Madharaasi is streaming on Prime Video.

