Vijay BLUSHES in viral throwback while Pooja Hegde predicts his political win, fans call him 'Real Jana Nayagan'

Pooja Hegde's throwback video with Vijay is everywhere right now, and fans have crowned him 'Pookie CM' after his big win in the Tamil Nadu elections. Read further to know all about the video that everyone is loving so much.

Vijay BLUSHES in viral throwback while Pooja Hegde predicts his political win, fans call him 'Real Jana Nayagan'

Pooja Hegde’s throwback video with Vijay is everywhere right now, and fans have crowned him 'Pookie CM' after his big win in the Tamil Nadu elections.

A Prediction That Actually Came True

Pooja saw this coming before anyone else. After Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, stormed past 100 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, an old video from the sets of Jana Nayagan suddenly feels prophetic. In it, Pooja holds up a slate asking, “Who wins the elections?”and points straight at Vijay without skipping a beat. Vijay blushes, grins, hides his face, and slips off camera while Pooja can’t stop laughing. She reshared the video this week, saying, “Guess I called it before it happened? Here’s to dreams turning into reality, Vijay sir.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Internet Falls in Love With ‘Pookie CM’

That clip took over social media in no time, memes, edits, nonstop comments. “Fine, she won the internet,” someone said. “What a prediction!” popped up everywhere. But it’s Vijay’s shy smile that got everyone talking. Posts like “Our cutest CM is hereeeee,” and “Pookie Thalapathi!” started trending. Feels like the whole state’s in a good mood, and this video’s at the center of it. You can’t check X, Instagram, or WhatsApp without seeing it.

TVK Shakes Up Tamil Nadu

Vijay didn’t just win one seat, he took Perambur and Trichy East, and TVK wiped out DMK’s streak, coming out on top as the biggest party. He’s about to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister. Across Tamil Nadu, people celebrated, firecrackers, sweets, marching in the streets from Chennai to Madurai.

Kollywood Celebrates

It’s not just fans, everyone in the film industry’s cheering for him. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Ram Charan, Dhanush, and Rajinikanth all sent their wishes. So did Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran, Sivakarthikeyan, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, and Nani.

Kajal Aggarwal said Vijay’s win really shows his bond with people and how much they trust his vision. AR Rahman tweeted that Tamil Nadu’s choice could put Chennai on the global map for art and prosperity. A lot of stars and fans are calling it a new chapter for clean politics and social justice, the same things TVK promised.

From Movie Sets to the Secretariat

Pooja and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan pairing already got talk started, but now fans can’t stop digging up behind-the-scenes moments, turning the film’s set memories into milestones in his political journey. Earlier, Pooja posted a photo with him too: “OMGGG. Congratulationsss @actorvijay sir. Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only. Party time. Let’s gooo.”

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