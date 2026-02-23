Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wedding: VIRAL updates on their grand festivities will leave fans...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married in Udaipur on February 26. The couple flew down to Udaipur from Hyderabad on February 23.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated wedding is just a few days away. The couple will get married on February 26 at a lavish resort in Udaipur. Going by recent reports, celebrations have started. For those who came in late, the couple flew down to Rajasthan from Hyderabad with their close friends and family members to begin the festivities. The soon-to-be-married couple, Rashmika and Vijay, made sure all eyes were on them as they arrived in style at the Udaipur airport. As evident from viral videos and photos, they were dressed in business casuals.

What time will Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding happen at?

According to a report published by Moneycontrol, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding ceremony is expected to happen at 10 am on February 26. This time has been culled out in accordance with the auspicious muhurtham. A source close to the couple had explained that all rituals followed during the ceremony will put across both sides of their heritage. “While the rituals in the morning will happen as per the Telugu culture and tradition, another one in the evening will happen as per the Kodava community rituals,” the source was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol. It is this interesting blend of rituals that will make Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding extremely special. For the unversed, Vijay’s family hails from the Telugu community, while Rashmika belongs to the Kodava community. Both Vijay and Rashmika were keen on paying respect both cultures and make sure their wedding puts focus on their roots and family values.

When will guests arrive for the wedding?

Guests will reportedly begin to arrive from February 23. The pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled for February 24 and 25, followed by the grand wedding on February 26. Rashmika and Vijay's Mehendi and Sangeet functions will see the participation of the family members, relatives and close friends from the industry.

What is 'Wedding of VIROSH'?

Vijay and Rashmika revealed on February 23 that their nuptials will be titled 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. The couple had put out a personal note to explain that the term 'VIROSH' was fondly coined by fans years ago by merging their names. In the note, the couple said, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more