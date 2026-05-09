Vijay Deverakonda celebrates birthday as Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhana REVEAL new posters

Vijay Deverakonda's 37th birthday turned into a celebration for his fans, thanks to unexpected gifts from his next two films. Both 'Rowdy Janardhana' and 'Ranabaali' dropped fresh posters and some inside scoops, sending social media into a frenzy.

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates birthday as Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhana REVEAL new posters

First up, 'Rowdy Janardhana' gave everyone a striking new look at Vijay. Sitting in pouring rain, gripping a revolver, and with a mysterious woman’s foot pressing on his chest, he looks as intense as ever. You can almost feel the drama in that shot. Ravi Kiran Kola is directing, with Dil Raju and Shirish backing the project at Sri Venkateswara Creations. Keerthy Suresh joins the cast in a pivotal role. The team teased Vijay’s character as someone tough enough to take on the world, but soft enough to surrender to love, a classic twist.

Taking things back to 1980s East Godavari, the film has already sparked excitement, especially since teasers revealed Vijay in a raw, gritty makeover. With all the buildup, fans are counting down to its release in December 2026. It’ll be coming out in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Not to be outdone, Ranabaali’s makers dropped a behind-the-scenes video to mark Vijay’s big day. It shows him training hard on horseback, getting ready for what the team calls his 'stallion' role. It’s clear they’re betting on this one to be a standout performance for him.

Ranabaali dives into historical action, set against the backdrop of the colonial era. This time, Rahul Sankrityan is directing, with Rashmika Mandanna stepping in as Jayamma, opposite Vijay. Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series are behind the project, and on top of all that, Arnold Vosloo (of The Mummy fame) is involved. The film hits theaters worldwide on September 11, 2026. All in all, Vijay’s birthday brought fans a double treat and plenty to look forward to in the next couple of years.

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