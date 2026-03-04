Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna celebrate love with fans over post-wedding lunch; netizens call them 'humble' [Viral Video]

As part of their post-wedding festivities, newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna individually greeted and shared meals with fans during a special lunch and meet-and-greet in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have transformed their wedding festivities into passionate fan-centric events, meeting supporters across cities and sharing great moments with them after their February 26, 2026 wedding. In a heartfelt gesture, the pair arranged a lunch and meet-and-greet with fans, meeting everyone individually, sitting down to dine with them, and expressing their thanks for the outpouring of love they have received since their wedding.

Vijay and Rashmika mingle intimately with fans

The event, hosted in Hyderabad as part of the couple's post-wedding activities, saw Vijay and Rashmika mingle intimately with fans, taking time to chat to each one, pose for photographs, and enjoy meals in a calm, informal atmosphere.

Their kindness and modesty struck a connection with fans who have supported them from their first public appearance as husband and wife, making the occasion feel more like a celebration with friends than a celebrity event.

Couple turns wedding into national festival

The celebrities have continued to express their happiness to the public through a number of kind gestures in addition to the meal celebration. The couple turns their wedding into a national festival of love and thankfulness by giving out food and sweets in different towns and at temples, according to videos and pictures that are making the rounds online. They then went to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple, where they greeted big crowds of admirers and offered blessings and sweets to devotees.

One of the most distinctive aspects of Rashmika and Vijay's wedding festivities is their interactions with fans, which prioritise connection and shared happiness over flashy displays. The pair has made it plain that they want their special moments to be shared with people who have supported them, from lunch with fans to emotional meet-and-greets and impromptu fan interactions during village visits and temple stops.

At their new residence in Thummanapeta, Telangana, Vijay and Rashmika conducted their Satyanarayana Vratam puja and gruhapravesam on Monday.

