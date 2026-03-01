Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna offer prayers at Tirupati temple post wedding, video goes VIRAL

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to win applause and appreciation following their wedding in Udaipur. The stars were recently seen at popular Tirupati Balaji Temple in Hyderabad. The couple had visited the sacred place to seek blessings shortly after their wedding. The couple, who got married on February 26 in Udaipur, were spotted outside the temple after they sought blessings in a series of videos that have gone viral on social media.
Decoding couple's look
In the videos that have gone viral on social media, Rashmika looks gorgeous in a traditional saree, while Vijay stepped out in a kurta paired with an orange shawl draped around him. The two happily greeted fans and well-wishers who had gathered outside the temple. They smiled and waved as the crowd cheered for them. Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, too joined them for the visit. It was clearly a sweet family moment.
Know more about the couple's wedding
The couple’s wedding was held at ITC Mementos Ekaaya. It may have been an intimate affair, but the couple continues to be lauded for preferring rituals over style. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members. The ceremony beautifully merged both Telugu and Kodava traditions. It was complete with elaborate rituals, traditional outfits and heartfelt family moments.
