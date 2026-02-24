Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Udaipur wedding: Couple's SHOCKING video shows them fighting over...; fans react 'She signed as his wife'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting married on February 26, 2026. A lavish event is scheduled for March 4 in Hyderabad. Now, amid all these developments, an old video of the couple is doing the rounds on social media, and fans are gushing about it.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Udaipur Wedding: The countdown to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Udaipur wedding has begun. The pair ultimately announced their wedding a few days prior to the wedding, and surprised their followers. They chose to give them the name "VIROSH" and dedicated the entire wedding to them. People expected the pair to remain together for a long time. Vijay and Rashmika, however, never opened up on the matter. However, people are going crazy about the couple now that they have officially announced their marriage.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting married on February 26, 2026. A lavish event is scheduled for March 4 in Hyderabad. Now, amid all these developments, an old video of the couple is doing the rounds on social media, and fans are gushing about it.

Old video of Vijay-Rashmika's cute fight sparks...

During the promotions of their 2019 film Dear Comrade, Rashmika cutely fought with Vijay in an interview. Vijay blushed as Rashmika threw an adorable tantrum after becoming irritated by something he said.

In the viral video, Rashmika says, “You're going to miss me in your other films, like next level. You're going to call me and be like ‘You know what, just come and sit here’. I'm such an entertainment. I'm such an entertainment. And go, do your other films. You go, I'm not going to sign a film with you for a long time. I'm not going to give dates for Vijay Deverakonda anymore.”

Rashmika’s playful tantrum leaves Vijay blushing

Vijay's cheeks became pink and he was left smiling widely as Rashmika threw an awesome tantrum. Many people showered the adorable Jodi with love and support in the comment section.

How did fans react?

One netizen joked, “Just small fight between husband and wife,” whereas another internet user shared, “Both of them One of the Best Couples.” A comment read, “Love these cute fights between them,” whereas another social media user wrote, “What a lovely chemistry they hang on together. I love to see them both acting in a new movie.. Love these cute little discussions.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more