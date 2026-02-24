Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Udaipur wedding: Know why popular actor kissed fiance and gave an emotional speech

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Udaipur wedding: South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will get married at Udaipur's grand ITC Mementos on February 26. Their pre-wedding festivities will start today.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Udaipur wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will soon get married! Virosh, as the adorable couple is referred to as, had officially confirmed on February 23 what fans have been wanting to hear. The soon-to-be bride and groom had recently called their union ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’ in honour of their fans. With this, they finally put an end to speculations and buzz that have chased them for close to eight years.

Why did Vijay publicly kiss Rashmika?

Amid the massive excitement around their wedding, several old photos and interviews of the actors have started doing the rounds on social media. One such viral video features Rashmika Mandanna being publicly kissed by Vijay Deverakonda. It happened during the success event of Rashmika’s film, The Girlfriend, in Hyderabad. This was where Vijay made a rare public appearance. He attended the event to support Rashmika, and next, he was seen kissing her hand on stage.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram

How did Rashmika react to Vijay's sudden gesture?

Vijay's sudden and unexpected gesture instantly went viral as it took place in front of a massive crowd. Rashmika couldn't stop blushing and smiling as the fans expressed their excitement. Reports that went viral called it a first public display of affection.

What was Vijay's emotional speech about?

During the success bash of The Girlfriend, Vijay Deverakonda lauded Rashmika Mandanna and her journey as a performer. He shared, “Rashi, I wanted to say that I am so proud that you are standing here with a film that may give strength to others who might need it. Even while making this film, there were so many moments of highs and lows you had, and this is not just cinema, this is a purpose.” Talking about the movie, Vijay stated, “I watched the movie today. It made me emotional. I had to hold back tears at many places. I felt heavy and tight inside at very close moments. At times, I felt disoriented and couldn't even sit still, even when I was moving. This is one of the best films I've seen in recent times.”

What did Rashmika say about the qualities she sees in a life partner?

During The Girlfriend promotions which were held the Honest Townhall segment, Rashmika explained the qualities she seen in a life partner. “My type is honestly someone who is capable of understanding at a deep level… Someone who is genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me, or for me. If there is war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me… I will take a bullet for him any day. That is my kind of person."

