Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Astrologer makes SHOCKING predictions about actor, REVEALS...

In January, the same astrologer predicted that the actor would achieve success following either his love marriage or his split. However, as Vijay and Rashmika prepare to marry, Kini tweets about his future prosperity.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: This month, South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married. Even a wedding invitation went viral on Monday, stating that an event is planned for March 4 and an intimate wedding ceremony is scheduled for February 26. In terms of motion pictures, Vijay's most recent productions, including Kingdom, The Family Star, Liger, and others, have not performed well at the box office.

What did the astrologer predict about Vijay?

According to an astrologer named Prashanth Kini, Vijay would succeed in movies following his love marriage. He tweeted, "Vijay Devarakonda will get success after love marriage (sic)."

In January, the same astrologer predicted that the actor would achieve success following either his love marriage or his split. However, as Vijay and Rashmika prepare to marry, Kini tweets about his future prosperity.

Vijay is now working on two projects: Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhana. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead in the latter as well.

Did Vijay Deverakonda send wedding card to...

Meanwhile, the wedding invite which went viral was reportedly sent by Vijay's team to the media. The invite read, "I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter-celebrating and creating memories around our union- it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more