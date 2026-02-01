Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Couple getting married soon? Viral video HINTS at...

Unverified claims made by the vlogger that the wedding would happen on February 2 have added to the rumours. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, however, have not yet disclosed their wedding date to the public.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have become the focus of new speculation because of fresh rumors about their upcoming wedding plans. Social media platforms have seen increased activity after a video surfaced which allegedly showed wedding preparations at a palace-like venue in Udaipur.

Vijay-Rashmika getting married on Feb 2?

A travel vlogger posted the video, which shows intricate decor being installed, including chandeliers, red curtains, and antique kitchenware. The setting has led many online users to believe that the visuals are from a royal property in Udaipur, a city often chosen for destination weddings. Despite the fact that neither of the actors appears in the clip, it has been widely taken as suggesting potential wedding preparations, sparking a resurgence of the long-running rumours.

Unverified claims made by the vlogger that the wedding would happen on February 2 have added to the rumours. The couple, however, have not yet disclosed their wedding date to the public.

EXCLUSIVE! #RashmikaMandanna and #VijayDevrakonda are getting married in Udaipur on 2nd February, confirmed by the event planners pic.twitter.com/6SNYatzzTy — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) January 31, 2026

No official confirmation from the couple

The video shows no verified evidence because it only captures decorative activities without displaying official signage, invitations, or any distinctive wedding elements.

Udaipur's royal venues, which host destination weddings and private events, see high demand for decorative preparations. The online claims which are currently spreading through the internet remain unproven because neither the actors nor their representatives have verified them.

