Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Manyavar Mohey campaign goes VIRAL, know why

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s grand wedding, which was referred to as ‘The wedding of ViRosh’, was clearly the most talked about celebration. Netizens had been busy lauding the couple's viral looks. During their festivities, the two ethnic wear brands, Manyavar and Mohey, unveiled a new campaign that featured the newlywed couple together. The interesting campaign was created and implemented by Prachar Communications. Such has been the impact of the post that it has now emerged as the most liked organic branded collaboration post in India. It has crossed 8 million likes.

What have Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda said about VIRAL campaign?

While sharing their views on the campaign, Rashmika Mandanna told Prachar Communications, "Manyavar Mohey has a beautiful way of celebrating weddings through emotion and storytelling, and that’s what made this association special for me. The outfits are not just elegant and fashionable but also showcase incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail."

Vijay Deverakonda added, "This campaign stood out for me because it captures the real energy and dynamics of relationships. The concept, the music, the outfits—everything came together in a way that feels contemporary yet deeply connected to tradition. The collaboration with Rashmika and the team was energising, and seeing how the audience responded so enthusiastically reinforced how impactful well-executed storytelling can be."

What is Manyavar and Mohey wedding season campaign about?

After Manyavar and Mohey launched their collaborative campaign, the post that featured both Rashmika and Vijay quickly went viral. Within minutes, everybody was talking about them. And such has been the impact that it has gained over 120 million views. Netizens too have been lauding the couple in the comment section. The post has got over 8.5 million likes, and the campaign has now crossed 300 million views across platforms.

